PNG running back Koby Trahan named Class 5A Built Ford Tough Player of The Week!

Trahan earns statewide award after breaking school record

PLANO, Texas — The top high school football stars have been recognized in week 8 of the 2021 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Now in its sixteenth year, the program is back again. Since 2006, the program has recognized outstanding student-athletes. The program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school careers.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

Week 8 winners

Class 6A: Elijah Uribe, Senior, RB, Eastlake High School

Mascot: Falcons

Opponent: Eastwood High School

In a 59-41 district win over Eastwood last Friday, Eastlake senior running back Elijah Uribe had a record-setting day, totaling eight touchdowns (school record) in the win. Uribe carried the Falcons with 45 attempts for 292 yards and seven touchdowns. He also totaled 55 receiving yards on four receptions and another score. Uribe accounted for all eight of the Falcons' touchdowns in their fifth win of the season.

While Uribe is getting recognized for his Week 8 performance, he has been producing at a high level all season long for the 5-1 Falcons. He has tallied 2,000 total yards and 19 touchdowns in six games this season and has Eastlake in position for another playoff berth in District 1-6A.

"We were running the ball so well with our offensive line up front, and something we've learned is to get [Elijah Uribe] touches in the redzone. Work ethic is at the top with him, and that's on-and-off the field. He's a 4.0 [GPA] student, he's involved with the veterinarian program on campus, and he volunteers at different veterinarian programs across the city. He's just a guy that you know is going to bring his best effort at whatever it is he's doing."

Eastlake Head Coach Ruben Rodriguez

Class 5A: Koby Trahan, Senior, RB, Port Neches-Groves High School

Mascot: Indians

Opponent: Kingwood Park High School

Port Neches-Groves senior Koby Trahan has always done whatever it takes to help his team. After spending most of his playing career at running back, Trahan made the switch to linebacker last season, earning All-District honors. This fall Trahan moved back to his usual position of running back and has not disappointed. A week after setting a school record with a 99-yard touchdown run, Trahan broke Jeff "The Jet" Bergeron's single game PNG rushing record that dated back to 1971. He would carry the ball 28 times for 365 yards and three touchdowns in the Indians 56-40 win at Kingwood Park.

“Koby is everything you would want in a RB. He’s a leader, an extremely hard worker, and a great teammate. Our offensive lineman did a wonderful job leading the way for him and he made some incredible runs. His speed, quickness, and toughness were on full display. We are extremely blessed that he’s a PNG Indian, and I couldn’t be more proud to be his coach.”

– Port Neches-Groves Head Coach Brandon Faircloth

Class 4A: Rueben Owens, Junior, RB/DB, El Campo High School

Mascot: Ricebirds

Opponent: Brazosport High School

El Campo wasn’t anticipating an offensive shootout in its District 12-4A, Division I game against Brazosport, but when a score fest broke out, El Campo coach Chad Worrell knew the Ricebirds had an answer.

Junior running back Rueben Owens rushed for 342 yards and five touchdowns to lead El Campo to a 69-47 win. Owens carried 20 times and scored on runs of 20, 43, 6 and 32 yards in the first half. He added a 92-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Owens has rushed for 1,666 yards and 26 touchdowns this season and is averaging 13.3 yards per carry. Owens’ performance helped El Campo improve to 2-0 in district and led to his selection as the Class 4A Built Ford Tough High School Football Player of the Week.

“You’re just so lucky to be able to coach someone like him. He’s got a talent that comes around once in a lifetime really. I’ve been fortunate to coach several really good players and really good running backs especially, and he’s a special talent and he’s a good kid on top of that. He wants to be a good leader and he wants to lead by example.”

El Campo Head Coach Chad Worrell

Class 3A: Xavier Wishert, Senior, RB/LB, Jim Ned High School

Mascot: Indians

Opponent: Wall High School

Senior running back/linebacker Xavier Wishert accounted for 80% of the Indians’ total offense in their 37-20 road win over District 3-3A Division I rival Wall. He carried the ball 20 times for 313 rushing yards and three touchdowns, leading No. 1-ranked Jim Ned to their 21st consecutive victory.

His 313 rushing yards set a new school record and was his fifth 200-yard rushing performance of the season. He has 1,465 rushing yards in seven games. Wishert was also active on defense, finishing with 13 total tackles. Wishert helped guide Jim Ned to the Class 3A Division I state championship last year. He also plays point guard on the Indians basketball team and runs track.

“Xavier is obviously an outstanding football player, but he’s also a leader. He’s a natural born leader. He brings a ton of energy and excitement and positivity. He’s a great teammate. When he’s not on the field, he’s the biggest cheerleader we’ve got. He’s a guy who leads by example. He’s humble and he’s going to play hard every snap and does whatever we ask him to do, which is kind of what we want our kids to be like.”

Jim Ned Head Coach Matt Fanning

Class 2A: Keegan Gilbreath, Sophomore QB/DB, Seymour High School

Mascot: Panthers

Opponent: Olney High School

Sophomore 2-way player Keegan Gilbreath contributed to all phases of the game versus Olney as he helped lead the Panthers to a 42-28 victory. The undersized QB/DB had a role in every touchdown scored as he filled up the box score.

Gilbreath was 17-28 passing for 269 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed the ball 22 times for 172 yards and one touchdown. He returned a kickoff 95 for a touchdown. Finally, as if his offensive and special teams’ output wasn’t enough, he was in on 10 tackles.

Gilbreath also plays basketball and baseball and is the class president.

"Keegan is a very respectful and hard-working young man. He deserves every accolade that he receives. He is a model student and athlete and is a true leader by example."

Seymour Head Coach Hugh Farmer

Private Schools: Jake Wright, Senior, QB, Houston St. Thomas

Mascot: Eagles

Opponent: Antonian College Preparatory High School

Houston St. Thomas quarterback Jake Wright stepped into the role vacated by University of Houston signee Madison Kopp, a 2020 Built Ford Tough award honoree, and has excelled. Wright completed 26 of 34 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-14 win over San Antonio Antonian.

For the season, he has 30 touchdowns and just one interception, which attests to his decision-making ability.

“He has a good arm and can make all the throws, but above everything is his decision making. He’s not a super vocal kid but is a leader. He does a good job of showing the younger players how to behave yourself.”

- St. Thomas Head Coach Rich McGuire

