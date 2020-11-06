In most places, a number five preseason state ranking would be big news, but Newton isn't most places.

Dave Cambell's Texas Football magazine released their 3A-Division II preseason rankings with the Eagles checking in at number five.

Head Coach Drew Johnston gave 409Sports gave his thoughts afternoon.

"As far as I can remember we're always ranked up there high, and that's just the tradition we've had over the years and that's what's great about Newton. And that's the way our kids believe. We're going to be super young this year, and that's what happens after three classes like we just had. We won almost forty games in a row and you have some huge classes. You're going to have a year in there where you're just young."

While the Eagles are young, their enthusiasm is still through the roof.

"These young kids, they don't know. They plan on playing until that last week and that's just how they approach everything. And I think that's half the battle, that's what I tell people all the time. And that's the mindset of our kids. You know, you tell them we're young, hey we're rebuilding and they don't think that. They just plan on winning. Whether freshman or sophomores it doesn't matter to them. That's just the tradition that when they get in seventh grade they tell me all the time when every group starts, coach we're going to win another state championship. And that's just how the kids believe."

As usual the purple and white are stocked full of talent. Running back DeAnthony Gatson recently received an offer from Iowa State.

"I knew that was coming. I think he would've had some more back in the spring had all the COVID stuff not happen. There was people calling and it was fixing to happen. I think that kind of changed some things and timing, but I expect him to get a lot more. And he's going to be a really good one. And it's his turn, and he knows it. So I think he's ready, he's working his butt off and he's going to be fun to watch. I'm glad I get ot coach him."

