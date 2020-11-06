WEST ORANGE, Texas — Less than a week after starting summer workouts, West Orange-Stark is shutting down drills for fourteen days due a football player testing positive for COVID-19.

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District released a statement just before 10 pm.

A WOS varsity student-athlete in the high school football program has tested positive for COVID-19.

UIL advised all schools that workouts were allowed to begin on Monday, June 8, 2020. On Monday, June 8, 2020, the student attended the varsity workout. Tuesday morning, the student contacted and informed Coach Thompson that he had possible exposure through contact with a family member who tested positive for COVID-19. Upon learning this information, Coach Thompson advised the student to stay home and get tested. Coach Thompson then notified the student’s workout partner of his possible exposure, advising that student to stay home as well. The student then confirmed a positive test. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, WOCCISD will suspend all summer workouts for 14 days. The decision to shut down the summer workout program ensures that we are making every effort to keep our students and staff safe.

“I am proud of how the students and faculty handled this situation. They followed all guidelines to keep the athletes and coaches safe, reducing the risk to others. We are all learning to be more aware of the health and safety of others,” stated Dr. Rickie Harris, WOCCISD Superintendent.

