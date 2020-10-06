PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Summer workouts are being used by schools across the Lone Star State to get athletes back in shape. In Port Arthur, they're also being used for things bigger than football.

"You know that I think it's important that we reach these kids outside of just football. For many of them when they graduate high school football is going to end for them, and for the rest of them it's likely going to end after college.

Port Arthur native Brian Morgan in his third season leading the Titans. When Memorial athletes returned for summer workouts Monday morning, the PAISD police chief was there as well.

"There's some major issues going on in the country right now, I think everybody would agree with. And no matter your view point, I do think it's very important for our kids to at least be aware of them and be kind of schooled by some older people, by law enforcement, by members of the community. I think it was a good talk for them. I think it's something we'll continue on a weekly basis throughout the summer. Just to bring in some older mentors that can kind of lead some of these young men in a rough time, especially right now."

Morgan, who graduated from Port Arthur Thomas Jefferson before playing for Grambling State, has a unique view when it comes to the subject of racism.

"My wife and I talked a lot about it and I've seen what's on social media and on TV. You know I've had to go back and think, cause just being raised here and the way I was raised, I don't think I really understood that racism existed. Just cause I didn't know any better, I wasn't brought up like that or around that. I just knew that just wasn't how you handled people or treated people, based on the color of their skin."

Morgan hopes that he, along with other adults, can help guide the youth in these tough times.

"You know it took me going back in memory and trying to realize when did I ever realize that things like that existed. And you start thinking about it. These young men that we have and that they're going through things that I never likely went through. But hopefully we can kind of guide them and just make it a better future starting with these young minds."

