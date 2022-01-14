Darrell Barbay leaves Jasper for job in Louisiana

Barbay is headed to Mansfield, Louisiana after guiding Jasper for ten seasons

JASPER, Texas — It's the time of the year when high school football coaches are on the move.

This morning Jasper became the latest area school searching for a new coach.

Darrell Barbay is leaving Jasper to become the head coach at Mansfield High School located in northwest Louisiana.

Barbay spent ten seasons leading the Bulldogs compiling an (86-32) record.

In that time Jasper won six district titles and advanced to the playoffs all ten years.

The Bulldogs also made it to the regional round four times in that span, including 2018 when Jasper finished (12-1).

Barbay is taking over a Mansfield Wolverine program that finished (4-7) last season.