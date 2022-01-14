Day two of the PNG Cajun Classic is in the books

PORT NECHES, Texas — The second day of the PNG Cajun Classic provided a little bit of everything. From high scoring affairs, to defensive stalemates.
One of the most impressive performances of the day was turned in by host Port Neches-Groves.
The Lady Indians blew past traditional soccer power College Station, 3-0.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
HIGHWAY 90 CLASSIC
Port Neches-Groves 4 Vidor 0
Port Neches-Groves 2 Dayton 0
HUFFMAN TOURNAMENT
East Chambers 2 La Grange 1
Furr 2 Silsbee 0
Liberty 4 Lumberton 1
NON-DISTRICT
Jasper 1 Carthage 1
(Carthage wins PK shootout)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
PNG CAJUN CLASSIC
Kelly 3 Hamshire-Fannett 1
Waller 5 Silsbee 0
Humble 2 Vidor 1
Hamshire-Fannett 1 Port Arthur Memorial 0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 4 Crosby 0
Waller 0 Nederland 0
Port Neches-Groves 3 College Station 0
Magnolia 3 Nederland 0
I-10 SHOOTOUT
Maverick Bracket
Tomball 5 Lumberton 3
Spartan Bracket
West Brook 1 Clear Lake 1
(West Brook wins PK shootout)