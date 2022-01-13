Vidor and HJ pick up wins at PNG Cajun Classic

PORT NECHES, Texas — For the second straight week Port Neches-Groves is the place to be for local soccer fans.
A loaded field of sixteen teams will battle it out in the annual PNG Cajun Classic.
This morning Vidor got a late goal to slip past Hamshire-Fannett, 1-0. That exciting match was followed by a showdown between 4A powers Hardin-Jefferson and Huffman Hargrave.
In the end the Lady Hawks were able to squeeze out a 2-1 victory.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
HUFFMAN TOURNAMENT
Huffman Hargrave 4 Silsbee 0
East Chambers 2 Brazosport 0
Lumberton 1 Sealy 0
HIGHWAY 90 CLASSIC
Dayton 6 Bridge City 1
Dayton 6 Nederland 0
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
PNG CAJUN CLASSIC
Huffman Hargrave 1 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0
Vidor 1 Hamshire-Fannett 0
Kelly 0 Crosby 0
Hardin-Jefferson 2 Huffman Hargrave 1
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Humble 2
Crosby 9 Silsbee 0
College Station 3 Nederland 0
Pasadena Dobie 4 Port Arthur Memorial 0
Magnolia 2 Port Neches-Groves 0