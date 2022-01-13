Vidor and HJ pick up wins at PNG Cajun Classic

Loaded field opens PNG Cajun Classic

PORT NECHES, Texas — For the second straight week Port Neches-Groves is the place to be for local soccer fans.

A loaded field of sixteen teams will battle it out in the annual PNG Cajun Classic.

This morning Vidor got a late goal to slip past Hamshire-Fannett, 1-0. That exciting match was followed by a showdown between 4A powers Hardin-Jefferson and Huffman Hargrave.

In the end the Lady Hawks were able to squeeze out a 2-1 victory.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

HUFFMAN TOURNAMENT

Huffman Hargrave 4 Silsbee 0

East Chambers 2 Brazosport 0

Lumberton 1 Sealy 0

HIGHWAY 90 CLASSIC

Dayton 6 Bridge City 1

Dayton 6 Nederland 0