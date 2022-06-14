Christus Health All-Star Classic football teams prepare for Friday's matchup

The Christus All-Star Classic wraps up Friday with an East vs West football game.

BEAUMONT, Texas — At the end of the week Friday night football wraps the Christus All-Star Classic.

Throughout the week, the all-star games feature southeast Texas graduates pitting the East against the West.

Football finishes the week on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Beaumont Memorial Stadium.

"It means a lot just putting on the past representing Jasper again," said East team's Jermario Thomas. I'm not too much worried about them. I mean we're gonna go out and play our game. Hopefully come up on top. I'm not worried about them though. We from the 409. We loaded. We straight. We loaded. We good."

"It means alot," said East team's Carson Peet. "I expect there to be a lot of family and friends watching us play one last time all together."

"Play for the 409 for sure. Making sure east side gets the dub," said Peet.

The East team is coached by Little Cypress-Mauriceville's coach Eric Peevey and the West team is led by Crosby's Jerry Prieto.

Below is the schedule for the rest of the week.

Wednesday June 15

Softball and Baseball- 5:00 p.m.

Barbers Hill High School

Thursday June 16

Volleyball, Girls and Boys Basketball- 4:00 p.m.

East Chambers High School