West team dominates East in first Christus All-Star Classic Girls Soccer game

West team's 4-1 win over the East team becomes first win of a Christus All-Star soccer game.

DAYTON, Texas — In the first ever Christus All-Star Classic, the West team overpowered the East with a 4-1 win.

Abigail Hickman was named the East team's Player of the Game.

Brooklyn Bass was named the West team's Player of the Game.

"It's really meant a lot," said Bass. "We had a good journey all the way to State this past season and it was really fun making connections with our coaches and our team through the whole season. Soccer has taught me a lot throughout the years and it's just been pretty great."