West started with a one-point lead but East would come back for a 3-1 win.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAYTON, Texas — East opened the Christus All-Star Classic with a 3-1 win over West in the first boys soccer game the classic held.

Crosby's Armando Flores struck late in the first half to get the first goal of the game but the East team collected three goals to finish the matchup.

Beaumont United's Aiden Cruz was named the East's Player of the Game.