Chester's Justin Hilliard heading to Sanderson

Terrell County ISD approves Hilliard as next AD/Head Football Coach

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESTER, Texas — There has been another another coaching move in the area.

Chester's Justin Hilliard has been approved by Terrell County ISD as their next athletic director and head football coach of the Sanderson Eagles.

Hilliard went (10-10) at Chester in two seasons with one playoff appearance.

The Yellowjackets improved from (3-6) in Hilliard's first year, to (7-4) last year. Meanwhile Sanderson is coming off an (8-2) campaign.