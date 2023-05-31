Chester's Justin Hilliard heading to Sanderson

CHESTER, Texas — There has been another another coaching move in the area.
Chester's Justin Hilliard has been approved by Terrell County ISD as their next athletic director and head football coach of the Sanderson Eagles.
Hilliard went (10-10) at Chester in two seasons with one playoff appearance.
The Yellowjackets improved from (3-6) in Hilliard's first year, to (7-4) last year. Meanwhile Sanderson is coming off an (8-2) campaign.
Hilliard will be making an extremely long trip for his new position. Sanderson High School is located 568 miles away from Chester in west Texas and features one of the most unique football stadium settings in the Lone Star State.