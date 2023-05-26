Bridge City's Cody McGuire resigns

Chad Landry to serve at Bridge City's interim football coach after the resignation of Cody McGuire

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City's Cody McGuire has handed in his resignation after two seasons leading the Cardinals' athletic program and football team. The move will become effective in June.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Kelly tells 409Sports he will serve as the interim athletic director until the position is filled, while head baseball coach Chad Landry will serve as the interim head football coach this season.

"It's been a whirlwind 24 hours, I'm excited for the opportunity that Dr. Kelly has afforded me and my family," said Landry.

He added, "Our kids are great kids that work hard and want to be coached hard. Can't wait to get started with our staff and players and look forward to the fall."

McGuire, who came to Bridge City after serving as an assistant at Austin Westlake went (4-6) in his first season, before going (1-9) in 2022.

Dr. Kelly said the decision was family related and wished McGuire the best moving forward. He also added today is a celebration for the McGuire family with his daughter graduating from Bridge City before attending Texas Tech, the same university Cody McGuire played football for.

Bridge City will enter the season looking for their first playoff appearance since 2019 and first playoff win since 2016.

The Cardinals' 7on7 team competed over the weekend at the Wimberley State Qualifying Tournament, finishing with a (2-1) record. The Cardinals picked up wins over host Wimberley and Smithville.

Dr. Kelly added that they are focused on finding a replacement that can continue to move the program forward, even if that hire doesn't come until after the football season.