409Sports Two-A-Days: High Island hopes to see improvement after returning to 11-man football

High Island Cardinals looking for more success in 2021

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — After spending eight seasons playing 6man football, High Island elected to make the move back to 11-man in 2020. The transition wasn't easy, with the Cardinals winning only one game.

Coach Matt Miracle is hoping year two will be a lot smoother.

"Well I hope that we're much improved. Having a COVID year and then no spring, no preparation time and not even knowing when we were going to start actual football kind of put a damper on what our plans were. Every game was basically a scrimmage last year. We tried to learn as we went."

While the growing pains were definitely tough, Coach Matt Miracle thinks his team is in much better position this season

"I do. I feel like since we actually had a spring to go over, our kids caught on much faster in the spring. Concepts that they had difficulties with you know last year, even up to the last game, they acquired as we departed for summer. So I feel like we're a step ahead. Our two biggest classes were our sophomore and our freshman class. No both of those have a year so our biggest two classes will be juniors and sophomores so I feel like we're a little bit ahead of the curve at this time."

Miracle is sticking to a physical style of football that will depend on a strong running game.

"We're just going to keep building on what we did last year. I mean I'm an old line guys from ever and we're just going to keep going three yards and a cloud of dust mentality, throw when we have to and we'll be aggressive on defense. That's kind of our makeup. We've got limited coaches, and limited amount of time we get with these kids. So be aggressive, have fun. I think that's what the kids enjoy."

High Island is scheduled to open the season on August 27 at Cushing.

HIGH ISLAND CARDINALS

Last Year: (1-7, 1-3)

Playoffs: None

Players to Watch: QB/DB Jordan Grubbs, RB/DL Caden Perea, OL/DL Donovan Thrash, RB/DB Dade Brindley