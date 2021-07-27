409Sports Two-A-Days: A new era has arrived at Chester

Justin Hilliard heads to Chester with high expectations

CHESTER, Texas — With Ray Woodard heading to Groveton as an assistant, a new era has arrived in Chester with former Colmesneil offensive coordinator Justin Hilliard taking over. Step one, learn everything about 6-man football.

"Coming in in 6-man I was trying to figure everything out. So I was doing a whole bunch of research. I went out to Richland Springs and spent a day out there talking to the State Championship coach out there with coach Burkhart, coach Vance Jones who won in Balmorhea this past year. And picking their brains about everything. Eleven man it seems like you can kind of hide mistakes. You can kind of hide players a little bit on the field. You know you got other guys that can help you out. And in 6-man you can't have those same mistakes. You gotta execute. All six guys have to execute at all times or else it's not going to be a successful season for you."

The Yellowjackets won just one game last year, but have the potential to turn things around in a hurry.

"I see a lot of potential with the younger classes. We've got a good senior core. You know about five kids that can really motivate these kids and the freshmen class is coming in with an undefeated record last year from the junior high. And the sophomores that have grown since then, they're going to really help us out this year."

That formula has Hilliard raising the bar to an extremely high level in year one.

"After seeing the Richland Springs program up there and seeing these kids coming here in the weight room and working their butts off, I think there's a chance to win district and make a run towards the state championship. I think they have that potential it's just getting them all right in the head. Making sure the mental aspect of their game is where it needs to be."

Chester is scheduled to host Austin St. Stephen's on August 27.

CHESTER YELLOWJACKETS

Last Year: (1-5, 0-2)

Playoffs: None

Players to Watch: QB Carson Thomson, RB Kessler Romo, ATH Keighan Green, WR/DB Miles Redwine, OL/DL Jackson Knox, C/LB Jeff Knox