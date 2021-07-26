409Sports Two-A-Days: Young Kelly roster has high hopes for this season

Kelly is looking forward to a "normal" season after playing five games in 2020

BEAUMONT, Texas — 2020 was tough for many teams in Southeast Texas due to COVID. Here in Beaumont the Kelly Bulldogs were only able to get in five games before the season came to an abrupt end.

Coach Jason Smith understands the Dawgs were not alone.

"I know everybody has got their stories. We only played one game that was on our schedule and we had to pick up four. I mean we picked up our homecoming game on a Thursday in a walk-through. We got canceled on that Thursday and we were playing on the next day, on a Friday and it was Houston Kinkaid. You know so you don't really get to game plan for it. We played five games and we game planned for I think nine actual games. So it was rough just staying here until four in the morning, five in the morning trying to put together a new game plan so this is a big relief."

Despite fielding a young team, coach smith still has high expectations.

"Well we lost seventeen seniors so we're going to be young. We'll have a lot of sophomores starting, a lot of juniors and a few seniors. So it's going to be a brand new team. We only have like seven guys that have varsity experience so we're going to be young, but we've got a good group and these kids are working extremely hard so I think as far as they're bought in. They're a tight-knit group and they like each other so I really feel good about this team."

The Dawgs will be filling plenty of holes in 2021, but there are some players already turning heads.

"Justin Mays, he's a senior. Gage Peterson, these are all skill kids. Carter Holmes, Riley Little will be another skill kid. We have a freshman quarterback, he's going to be a freshman, Roy Thomas. He's pretty far along already as a freshman. He's got a chance to be pretty good. He's going to start for us as a true freshman. So he's one of those young guys that doesn't have a lot of experience, but he's getting better weekly. So I'm excited to see what he does."

The Bulldogs open the season at home August 27th against Evadale.

KELLY BULLDOGS

Last Year: (1-4)

Playoffs: None

Players to Watch: WR/DB Gage Peterson, WR Carter Holmes, WR/DB Riley Little, QB Roy Thomas