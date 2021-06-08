409Sports Two-A-Days 2021: Woodville has set the bar high for this season

Experienced Eagles are ready to make history

WOODVILLE, Texas — The goal is clear in Woodville

"My goal for the team is to make it to state. We're going to go to state. We're going to win state." - Kevon Paire, Defensive End

"We're going to make it to state. Give Coach Rob a good year." - "Pop" Prejean, Running Back/Defensive End

"We're seniors, we just want to go out with a bang, make it to state." - Nikolas Traylor, Linebacker

"Win state. Go all the way." - Jack Fowler, Quarterback

Those are lofty, yet realistic goals for a Woodville team that returns just about every single starter from an eight-win playoff team.

Jaylin Kibble think that experience will pay off. "Yes sir, I believe we all bond together. We're really close. Everybody done grew up with each other and played with each other for most of their lifetime."

Of course there will be doubters. Woodville's first season of football was back in 1923. Nearly a hundred years later, the Eagles have never won more than one playoff game in a season. Kevon Paire thinks this team can end that drought.

"It's really important to me, especially as a senior. So many people see us only getting to the first or second round, but I know we're going to go farther. Like I said we're going to go to state. That's our goal so we're going to go farther than the second round."

Woodville will be tested early on in the season with a tough schedule, starting with a road trip to state ranked Newton to open the season on August 27.

WOODVILLE EAGLES

Last Year: (8-3, 4-2)

Playoffs: Bi-District (Coldspring-Oakhurst, W 41-28); Area (Columbus, L 21-14)

Players to Watch: RB/DE Kentreveyoin "Pop" Prejean, WR Lloyd Evans, OL Braden Lilley, LB Nick Traylor, DE Kevon Paire, QB Jack Fowler, ATH Lane Ferguson, DL Braylon Rigsby, WR Ralon Williams, DB Kaden Williams, WR/DB Jaylin Kibble, QB/DB Darius Bean, DB Cole Standley, OL/DL Jamari Evans, OL Bart Sylestine, OL/DE Tre Harris, DB Isaiah Wheaton