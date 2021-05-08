409Sports Two-A-Days: Trey Allen is determined to change the attitude in Kirbyville

Allen takes over Wildcat program that has had four-straight losing season

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — There was a time not so long ago that Kirbyville played in two consecutive state championship games, but recently things have taken a downward turn with the Wildcats coming off four consecutive losing seasons.

Enter new head coach Trey Allen who is eager to get things headed back in the right direction.

"It is a place where we could change the culture. It was a place the community is still involved. It still had talent. You know things like that. And they've had some down years in the past, but this was a place that I knew that we could grow a program and build it back to where it was."

Allen knows things can't change overnight, but he has a plan in place to start the process.

"I think the first thing is participation. We gotta get kids back out participating as much as we can. Too many kids these days specialize. You know I'm just doing basketball, I'm just doing baseball, I'm just doing this that and the other. And I think we need to get all numbers out especially in a small school like this. We need to get everybody involved in everything. The second thing is we've got to change the atmosphere. Alright we need to get back to kids enjoying it. Now winning helps that obviously, ok. Success will breed success, but kids need to enjoy it. This is the best time of their life and they need to enjoy doing what they're doing."

That positive environment is paying off early.

"The atmosphere has been fantastic. You know our numbers, I think they finished with thirty last year playing football. We had sixty-seven yesterday playing and we have more coming in today. So I think that they're buying into what we want to accomplish. They're seeing things that are a little different than they have been. And I think that will breed into what we want to accomplish which is ultimately is to have success on the gridiron.

Kirbyville opens the season on the road August 27 at Hemphill.

KIRBYVILLE WILDCATS

Last Year: (4-5, 2-4)

Playoffs: None

Players to Watch: RB/DE Azion Mahathy, RB/LB Vanten Hutchinson, OL/DL Albert Carengena, TE/DE Stephen Carrell, WR/DB Chase Young, QB/DB Brayden Mahathy, LB Devin St. Cyr