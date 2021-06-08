409Sports Two-A-Days: Anahuac is embracing winning attitude

Anahuac's athletic program is making progress under Neece's leadership

ANAHUAC, Texas — There is something special brewing in Anahuac. Head Coach Greg Neece is entering his third year at helm with two playoff appearances already.

But that's not the ultimate goal and 2021 could be a breakthrough season.

"It could be. I mean you still have to go out and play the games, but we're definitely confident that we're going to be right there in the playoff mix and we always want to compete for the district championship. The past few years the road has gone through Winnie and Russ does a great job over there with the Buccaneers. They're one of the favorites and then Woodville with Ty Robinson, they maybe the top team in our district. We fee like we're definitely one of those four playoff teams. We want to finish in the top tier of that and hopefully playing Woodville for the district championship if things fall in the line the last game of the year."

While Neece is focused on his football team, the attitude he's trying to teach is for the entire athletic program.

"I think when I got here, it just felt like it was OK to be average and that was the feeling I got and I did not want that. I wanted our kids and our program and our community, including the girls athletics, we have something to be proud of right here in Anahuac and we're not practicing to compete we're practicing to compete and win. And I think it's very important to have that mindset."

That mindset is already starting to sink in.

"We had a lot of the teams in the playoffs this past year for the first time in a long time. Won the district championship in track and area championship in track for the first time since like 2009. So our kids are learning how to win and they're enjoying it. We just can't be satisfied with where we're at right now.

Anahuac opens the season August 27 at Orangefield.

ANAHUAC PANTHERS

Last Year: (5-6, 4-2)

Playoffs: Bi-District (Crockett, L 41-21)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Marcos Corbitt, WR/DB Zyon Clark, ATH Christian Sanchez, OL Eli Burns, DE Robert Bailey, OL/DL Jon Cooper, DE Presley Mouton, DL Nhan Pham, OL Dalton Hendrix, LB Caden Hampton, WR/DB KJ Moore, QB Marcos Curiel, TE Adam Galleas