409Sports Regional Playoff Football Schedule

Four local teams carry the 409 banner into the Regional round

BEAUMONT, Texas — We are down the final four of the 409! Port Neches-Groves, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, West Orange-Stark and Newton are the last teams standing from the area.

Each team will compete in the Regional playoffs this week, which means there are just four teams remaining in each school's region and a total of sixteen teams still playing from across the state in each bracket.

5A-Division II Regional

Port Neches-Groves Indians (8-4) vs

(6) Texas High Tigers (11-0)

Friday 6:00 pm, Turpin Stadium - Natchitoches, LA

Winner vs (10) Crosby (10-2) or A&M Consolidated (10-2)

4A-Division I Regional

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (10-2) vs

(3) El Campo Ricebirds (11-1)

Friday 6:00 pm, Woodforest Bank Stadium - Shenandoah

Winner vs (6) Kilgore (11-1) or Chapel Hill (9-3)

4A-Divsion II Regional

(4) West Orange-Stark Mustangs (10-1) vs

(6) Bellville Brahmas (12-0)

Friday 6:00 pm, Randall Reed Stadium - New Caney

Winner vs (5) China Spring (12-0) or (1) Carthage (11-0)