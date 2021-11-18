409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Area Round

With only ten teams remaining in the playoffs, the picks are getting tougher and tougher

BEAUMONT, Texas — We've reached the second week of the high school football playoffs with ten teams still standing from our area.

Last week Dave Campbell's Texas Football showed their strength in covering the entire state by going (21-1), who will come out on top in the Area Round?

409Sports Blitz Picks Standings

Cal Preps Computer | 172-53 | (.764)

Ashly Elam | 184-64 | (.742)

Dave Campbell's Texas Football | (.739)

Cam Sibert | 175-73 | (.706)