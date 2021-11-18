409Sports Blitz Picks 2021: Area Round

BEAUMONT, Texas — We've reached the second week of the high school football playoffs with ten teams still standing from our area.
Last week Dave Campbell's Texas Football showed their strength in covering the entire state by going (21-1), who will come out on top in the Area Round?
409Sports Blitz Picks Standings
Cal Preps Computer | 172-53 | (.764)
Ashly Elam | 184-64 | (.742)
Dave Campbell's Texas Football | (.739)
Cam Sibert | 175-73 | (.706)
5A-DII Area
Port Neches-Groves (7-4) vs
(7) Montgomery (11-0)
Ashly: PNG
Cam: Montgomery
DCTF: Montgomery by 8
Cal Preps: Montgomery 42-28
4A-DII Area
(4) West Orange-Stark (9-1) vs
Jasper (6-4)
Ashly: WOS
Cam: WOS
DCTF: WOS by 22
Cal Preps: WOS 24-7
4A-DII Area
Little Cypress-Mauriceville (9-2) vs
Columbia (6-4)
Ashly: LCM
Cam: LCM
DCTF: LCM 7
Cal Preps: LCM 44-22
4A-DII Area
Hamshire-Fannett (8-3) vs
(1) Carthage (10-0)
Ashly: Carthage
Cam: Carthage
DCTF: Carthage by 27
Cal Preps: Carthage 38-8
3A-DI Area
Woodville (7-3) vs
(5) Lorena (9-2)
Ashly: Lorena
Cam: Lorena
DCTF: Lorena by 27
Cal Preps: Lorena 38-8
3A-DI Area
East Chambers (8-3) vs
Academy (10–1)
Ashly: East Chambers
Cam: East Chambers
DCTF: Academy by 9
Cal Preps: Academy 28-20
3A-DI Area
Anahuac (9-2) vs
Columbus (9-2)
Ashly: Anahuac
Cam: Anahuac
DCTF: Columbus by9
Cal Preps: Columbus 38-28
3A-DII Area
(4) Newton (9-1) vs
DeKalb (8-3)
Ashly: Newton
Cam: Newton
DCTF: Newton by 21
Cal Preps: Newton 35-26
2A-DI Area
Evadale (7-2) vs
Bremond (5-6)
Ashly: Bremond
Cam: Evadale
DCTF: Bremond by 4
Cal Preps: Evadale 27-22
#409Sports #txhsfb