409Sports High School Football Area Round Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas started the postseason with twenty-two playoff teams, now there are just ten standing.
It's time for the Area Round, with the 409 guaranteed a spot in the Regional Round thanks to a showdown between West Orange-Stark and Jasper.
Other local teams standing include Port Neches-Groves, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Hamshire-Fannett, Woodville, East Chambers, Anahuac, Newton and Evadale.
5A DIVISION II AREA
Port Neches-Groves Indians (7-4) vs
Montgomery Bears (11-0)
Friday 7:30 pm, Stallworth Stadium - Baytown
Winner vs (6) Texas High (10-0) or Texas City (10-1)
4A DIVISION I AREA
Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (9-2) vs
North Forest (7-3) or Columbia (5-4)
Winner vs (3) El Campo (10-1) or Lindale (7-4)
4A-DIVISION II AREA
(4) West Orange-Stark Mustangs (9-1) vs
Jasper Bulldogs (6-4)
Friday 7:30 pm, BISD Memorial Stadium - Beaumont
Winner vs (6) Bellville (11-0) or Rusk (9-2)
Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (8-3) vs
(1) Carthage Bulldogs (10-0)
Thursday TBA, Randall Reed Stadium - New Caney
Winner vs (5) China Spring (11-0) or Sealy (8-3)
3A-DIVISION I AREA
Woodville Eagles (7-3) vs
(5) Lorena Leopards (9-2)
Thursday 7:00 pm, Mustang Stadium - Madisonville
Winner vs (6) Columbus (9-2) or Anahuac (9-2)
East Chambers Buccaneers (8-3) vs
Academy Bumblebees (10-1)
Thursday 7:30 pm, Tomball ISD Stadium - Tomball
Winner vs Diboll (8-3) or (7) Hallettsville (9-2)
Anahuac Panthers (9-2) vs
(6) Columbus Cardinals (9-2)
Winner vs Woodville (7-3) or (5) Lorena (9-2)
3A-DIVISION II AREA
(7) Newton Eagles (9-1) vs
DeKalb Bears (8-3)
Friday 7:30 pm, Bulldog Stadium - Carthage
2A-DIVISION II AREA
Evadale Rebels (7-2) vs
Bremond Tigers (5-6)