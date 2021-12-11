409Sports High School Football Area Round Schedule

Ten local teams continue the road to State in the Area Round

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas started the postseason with twenty-two playoff teams, now there are just ten standing.

It's time for the Area Round, with the 409 guaranteed a spot in the Regional Round thanks to a showdown between West Orange-Stark and Jasper.

Other local teams standing include Port Neches-Groves, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Hamshire-Fannett, Woodville, East Chambers, Anahuac, Newton and Evadale.

Check back throughout the weekend as playoff details are finalized.

5A DIVISION II AREA

Port Neches-Groves Indians (7-4) vs

Montgomery Bears (11-0)

Friday 7:30 pm, Stallworth Stadium - Baytown

Winner vs (6) Texas High (10-0) or Texas City (10-1)

4A DIVISION I AREA

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (9-2) vs

North Forest (7-3) or Columbia (5-4)

Winner vs (3) El Campo (10-1) or Lindale (7-4)

4A-DIVISION II AREA

(4) West Orange-Stark Mustangs (9-1) vs

Jasper Bulldogs (6-4)

Friday 7:30 pm, BISD Memorial Stadium - Beaumont

Winner vs (6) Bellville (11-0) or Rusk (9-2)

Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (8-3) vs

(1) Carthage Bulldogs (10-0)

Thursday TBA, Randall Reed Stadium - New Caney

Winner vs (5) China Spring (11-0) or Sealy (8-3)

3A-DIVISION I AREA

Woodville Eagles (7-3) vs

(5) Lorena Leopards (9-2)

Thursday 7:00 pm, Mustang Stadium - Madisonville

Winner vs (6) Columbus (9-2) or Anahuac (9-2)

East Chambers Buccaneers (8-3) vs

Academy Bumblebees (10-1)

Thursday 7:30 pm, Tomball ISD Stadium - Tomball

Winner vs Diboll (8-3) or (7) Hallettsville (9-2)

Anahuac Panthers (9-2) vs

(6) Columbus Cardinals (9-2)

Winner vs Woodville (7-3) or (5) Lorena (9-2)

3A-DIVISION II AREA

(7) Newton Eagles (9-1) vs

DeKalb Bears (8-3)

Friday 7:30 pm, Bulldog Stadium - Carthage