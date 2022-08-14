409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Vidor Pirates

Coach Jeff Mathews says the Vidor Pirates are more prepared going into this season.

VIDOR, Texas — Last season the Vidor Pirates went from co-district champs to being eliminated in the first round of playoffs after being plagued with injuries, missing four running backs against Chapel Hill.

“We focused on spending a lot more time with the two’s and the three’s just in case injuries happen this year," said Vidor head coach Jeff Mathews. "We felt like we were 9-0 then all of a sudden we lost every running back we had going into playoffs. It was hard. Our kids competed hard. I think they’re ready to go."

"The two’s were given as many reps as the ones and I think we’re pretty deep all the way around," said Coach Mathews. "I think every position we have we feel comfortable at the first two guys in there and some we feel comfortable at the third guy, so I think we’ll be a lot better prepared this year.”

The Pirates are back, healthy, with seven starters returning on both sides of the ball.

“It starts with Jared Odom," said Coach Mathews. "He was a linebacker last year. He was gonna play linebacker and he’s gonna play quarterback for us this year. Ricky Gall, half back, was leading the district in rushing last year. Week three he broke his leg. He’s out.Jason Watson, he’s a two-year starter at fullback and defensive end. He’s been all district every year. I think those three are our key."

"I really feel like this point and time we’re two weeks ahead of where we were last year," said Coach Mathews. "You’ve still gotta go out and play the games but I’m pretty confident. This year I think people are gonna overlook us and I think that’s gonna go to our advantage. ”

This season is Coach Jeff Mathews 24th with the pirates. He says the leaders in his locker room keep him excited for what’s to come on the field.

“And that’s what I, again, like about these guys," said Coach Mathews. "They’re not content with being OK. They want to be great. It’s a credit to our seniors. They’ve seen the difference. When you have leadership in that locker room, you can be district champions, you can be 9-1, 8-2, whatever you’re gonna be. If it’s not there, you’re a 5-5 team."

"This district, as competitive as it is, you have to elevate everything you do," said Coach Mathews. "You can’t be mediocre in anything you do and expect to be great in anything and they’ve tried to be great in everything.”

VIDOR PIRATES

2021 Record: 8-2, 4-1

District Finish: Tied for 1st

Playoffs: Bi-District (Tyler Chapel Hill, L 25-20)

State Championships: None

State Championship Appearances: None

Playoff Appearances: 10 (2 straight)