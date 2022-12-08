409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Silsbee Tigers

Silsbee is dedicating their 2022 season to fallen teammate Jayce Jones

SILSBEE, Texas — It’s been five years since the Silsbee Tigers have seen a district championship, finishing 4th last year, this year Coach Randy Smith says they’re playing to break that streak.

“Our kids set goals and part of that is you want to do well and compete for a district championship and then obviously we want to push forward each week to through a the playoffs and ultimately win your last game. It’s a grueling season. We play 15 weeks, 15 games here, twice, it’s a grueling process. We just got to worry about one day at a time and get better every time we step on that field.”

The Tigers start their clean slate with some playmakers returning to the field.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys coming back. Obviously Drelon Miller at receiver and at safety, I mean he’s one of the best players in the state, in the country. We count on his leadership. Also we’ve got some other really good players that should make some noise this year, Jaron Williams at linebacker, he’s gonna play some running back, at quarterback Mason Brisbane and his brother Max. One of the big things that we’re telling our kids, we wanna play fast. We wanna play fast in everything we’re doing. We wanna run to the football on defense. We wanna play fast offensively. We’ve got some guys we want to get the ball to and we wanna get it to ‘em, so just practicing with that same tempo that we’re playing with.”

Gearing up on Friday nights, fighting for first place, dedicating their season to number nine, Jayce Jones.

“I think these kids, these seniors, are driven to be successful. Number nine Jayce Jones is in our thoughts and how hard he worked and what he did. This is his senior year so these kids they really wanna play to represent him. We just want to go out there and play hard every week and represent Silsbee in a positive way.”

SILSBEE TIGERS

2021 Record: 5-5, 4-2

District Finish: 3rd

Playoffs: Bi-District (Sealy, L 21-19)

State Championship: None

State Championship Appearances: None

Playoff Appearances: 30 (14 straight)