409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: West Orange-Stark Mustangs

West Orange-Stark's new head coach, Hiawatha Hickman, and 'fresh' coaching staff preps the Mustangs for another state title.

WEST ORANGE, Texas — The West Orange-Stark Mustangs have as many state titles as they’ve had head coaches, four total.

Hiawatha Hickman is now leading the Mustangs into the 2022 season. The school's first in 11 years without Cornel Thompson as head man.

“Change is not easy but I think the kids have bought in to the change," said Coach Hickman. "They’re buying in to what I’m selling and what I’m trying to get them to buy in to. They buying into our philosophies and I think our kids are ready to go."

"Things have been done the same way around here for a long time," said Coach Hickman. "I say we ain’t gonna change it all but sometimes you just need some fresh. I think having fresh coaches, fresh coaching staff, a new face in me, I think the kids are excited and, from what I can tell, the way they’ve bought in, the way they’ve showed up, I think they ready to roll.”

Coach Hickman says one thing that hasn’t changed is the Mustangs' defensive edge.

“Everything around here is set and built on defense," said Coach Hickman. "When we train our guys we take most of our best guys and put them on defense and we’re gonna have a little bit different philosophy. We’re gonna try to be a little bit more multiple on defense. Everybody been known what we’ve been doing on defense for years and years. We’re just gonna tweak some things to try to get people some different looks.”

The Mustangs are adding some muscle to the line this season amplifying their already skilled offense.

“Offensively we feel real good. We’ve got about 12 or 13 offensive linemen that we think can play," said Coach Hickman. "That’s something we’ve never had around here. You gon’ kind of see that philosophy emphasized on offense. We gon’ run the ball. We’ve got a quarterback, Keyshawn Robinson, that played in the quarterfinals last year that’s taken some steps. We’ll be able to throw it as well. We’ve got a lot of skill back. I think offensively we gon’ be as bout as good as we’ve been in a while I feel like.”

West Orange-Stark may look a little different, but the Mustangs remain determined to dominate.

“You’re gon’ see up tempo, fast paced, we’re gon’ get after you on defense like we’ve always done in the past," said Coach Hickman. "It’s gonna be West Orange-Stark Mustang football. We’re the winningest football program in the state of Texas for a reason and I kids believe that, our city believes that. We’re go out there and everybody like we always do.”

WEST ORANGE-STARK MUSTANGS

2021 Record: 11-2, 6-0

District Finish: 1st

Playoffs: Bi-District (La Marque, W 49-0); Area (Jasper, W 20-7); Regional (Bellville, W 36-17); Quarterfinals (China Spring, L 31-14)

State Championship: (4) 1986, 1987, 2015, 2016

State Championship Appearances: (4) 1988, 2000, 2014, 2017

Playoff Appearances: 33 (18 straight)