409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Beaumont United

Beaumont United is ready for their return to Class 6A

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont United Timberwolves have made it to playoffs twice in program history but have never had a winning overall record.

The Timberwolves new head coach Darrell Colbert Sr. is looking to change that in his first year.

"The thing that I like about these kids, every time they're here they're working hard. What that tells me as a coach is they just want somebody that believes in them, wants somebody just to put in them what they need to be successful. Even though I can in a little late, we didn't have spring football, but we had offseason"

Coach Colbert says this season Timberwolves football is focused on dominating the battle in the trenches.

"Football starts upfront and we have some kids upfront, our offensive line, our defensive line. We can be OK because one thing we want to do we want to run the football and stop the run, so we have some offensive linemen. We have some skill guys with the guy that's gonna be our quarterback, Jonathan Martin. He's one of the hardest working kids I've ever been around. The kid is just phenomenal. What I always do is concentrate on the positive, so I tell coaches, a lot of guys, when people ask me 'Well what are you gonna do offensively?', what our kids do best. 'What are you gonna do defensively?' What our kids do best. 'What are you gonna do special teams?' Same thing. You don't have to be really exotic in football because at the end of the day it's still running, it's still tackling, it's still throwing the ball. If you can do those things, then you can be successful.

Beaumont United has moved up to Class 6A and welcomes the challenge that comes with their elevated schedule.

We're not just going out there to just play a football game. No, we're going out there to win every game. Every time we step out there, we want to win, so we're gonna give them everything as coaches that we can give them to be successful and win."

BEAUMONT UNITED TIMBERWOLVES

2021 Record: 4-7, 4-3

District Finish: Tied for 3rd

Playoffs: Bi-District (Manvel, L 56-0)

State Championships: None

State Championship Appearances: None

Playoff Appearances: 2 (2 straight)