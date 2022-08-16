409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Port Arthur Memorial Titans

Talented Port Arthur Memorial has plenty of potential heading into the season

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Titan Tempo was on full display last season, with quarterback Jah'mar Sanders leading the offense to nearly 37 points per game. Now that he's moved on to the University of New Mexico, there are big shoes to fill in Port Arthur.

Coach Brian Morgan says his team is pepared.

"We try not to put it on one person, one position. We try to spread it around. I think we have some quality skill guys, really at all six skill positions on the field offensively. So hopefully it's not put on one guy to be the playmaker like it kind of was on him."

While the Titans are full of talent as usual, Coach Morgan thinks it'll take time for his team to live up to their full potential.

"I think we've got a chance to be really good. It's like I've told them, we're nowhere at that point right now. We've got some really talented kids on the team. We graduated some really good players and some big name players. I think we've got some really quality players here that people don't know about yet, but we're not a good team yet by any means."

Memorial is playing in a Houston area district once again, but their non-district schedule features neighboring schools PNG and Nederland.

"For everybody that's from this area and the past rivalries and the past games and everything, it's good to keep that on schedule as much as we can. It increases attendance and you know a lot of time fans may not necessarily come to a district game even if we're playing a good team because it's a team they don't know anything about. But they'll come to the PNG and Nederland game just cause they're working with somebody and they're talking trash all week at work and everything. So that's fun, it's something that hopefully we keep on the schedule."

PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL TITANS

2021 Record: 8-3, 6-1

District Finish: Tied for 1st

Playoffs: Bi-District (Fort Bend Hightower, L 24-21)

State Championships: None

State Championship Appearances: None

Playoff Appearances: 15 (6 straight)