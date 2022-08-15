409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Port Neches-Groves Indians

Jeff Joseph is bringing a defensive mentality to PNG

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Jeff Joseph era has arrived at Port Neches-Groves, with a stable full of talent returning from a team that went three rounds deep into the postseason.

So far, the Indians are buying in according to quarterback Cole Crippen.

"He came in here and changed this program, but he did it in a positive way, a tougher way. To make us mentally and physically responsible for everything. He's definitely changed us and helped us grow as men and as football players."

Coach Joseph has been impressed since arriving in the spring.

"I think our seniors have really stepped up and bought in to what we're trying to do. It's a lot for them to change, especially at a place that's been successful here and won a lot of football games here. But we're doing some things different in practice and they've really bought in to it."

Joseph hopes to improve a PNG defense that was giving up nearly 34 points per game last season.

"I think they've learned a lot. They're picking up on a brand new scheme that's quite different than what we did last year. So they've learned, they're playing hard. Playing more physical and learning how to play defense. And hopefully that translates to that Friday night success."

The Tribe will be tested early with a schedule that is full of speed, speed and more speed.

"Well it's not just Memorial. We play United after that and then West Orange and then we go to the defending state track champions at Fort Bend Marshall and then we play Texas City. So we've got five games in a row that we're going to see some wildly athletic teams. Some people that can run really fast so we know we need to be ready for it, but I guess it's one of those things that's hard to to practice it cause you can't simulate that really well in practice."

PORT NECHES-GROVES INDIANS

2021 Record: 8-5, 4-3

District Finish: Tied for 3rd

Playoffs: Bi-District (Galena Park, W 72-20); Area (Montgomery, W 49-42); Regional (Texas High, L 44-21)

State Championships: (3) 1953, 1955, 1975

State Championship Appearances: (6) 1953, 1954, 1955, 1975, 1977, 1999

Playoff Appearances: 37 (9 straight)