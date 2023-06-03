Legendary Head Coach Fred Williams thinks Beaumont United is ready to three-peat

Former Hebert coach is pulling for the Timberwolves to three-peat like they did 41 years ago

KOUNTZE, Texas — 3443 Fannett road is home to one of the best boys basketball teams, not only in the state, but in the nation.

This weekend the Beaumont united Timberwolves will attempt to three-peat 41 years after another school that called 3443 Fannett road home. The Beaumont Hebert Panthers.

"There's now way around it. You think back because that's a lot of success."

Kountze Mayor Fred Williams, was the head coach of those Hebert teams that won State Championships in 1980, 1981 and 1982.

"We really never felt pressure because we were going to do what we had been doing all along. And we were just going to continue to improve on what we had been doing, so it was not pressure. We never changed what we were doing."

Now one of Williams former players will try to pull off the same feat his mentor did. Beaumont United Coach David Green suited of for Williams at Silsbee.

"David played for me. He was an excellent little player for me. He was a team player for me. And then I hired him and he was an excellent teacher and an excellent coach for me as a principal. It's an amazing situation, absolutely."

And as far Williams thoughts on this year's Beaumont United team, well hear for yourself.