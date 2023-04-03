Beaumont United returns to the State Tournament

The Timberwolves beat Clear Falls 53-48 to advance to State Semifinals.

HOUSTON, Texas — The UIL Basketball State Tournament begins on Thursday and Beaumont United is the only team representing the 409 in San Antonio.

The 6A games star on Friday with #2 Beaumont United facing #14 Northside Brennan at 7 p.m. in the Alamodome.

On the other side of the bracket #1 Lake Highlands plays #16 Desoto. The winner of both games will determine Saturday's Championship teams.

"I told my kids, I said, you know they said you couldn't do it," Timberwolves coach David Green said. "They said 6A, we're gonna see what you're gonna do. I told my kids we're one of the best in the state of Texas regardless what classification. Let's just go out and prove it. Talk is cheap. Go get it done and basically that's what they've done thus far."

"Just support us through the ups and downs," Timberwolves shooting guard Wesley Yates said. "Just cheer for us. Pray for us. Just hope we succeed. Just come and show a lot of support that's all I can say. Let's try to go get three. I appreciate everybody for believing in us and I appreciate everybody that don't believe in us. Catch us in San Antonio."