HS Basketball

Beaumont United and Silsbee are one win away from return trips to State!

Beaumont United and Silsbee are moving on, while Port Arthur Memorial's season comes to a close

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three local boys basketball teams advanced to the Regional Semifinals and two are moving on.

Beaumont United and Silsbee were able to take care of business Friday night, while Port Arthur Memorial had their season ended by a very good Killeen Ellison team.

6A Boys Region III Tournament
Campbell Center, Houston
Semifinals
Clear Falls 82 #3 Katy Seven Lakes 70
#2 Beaumont United 54 Katy Jordan 39

Championship
#2 Beaumont United vs Clear Falls
Saturday 2:00 pm

5A Boys Region III Tournament
Berry Center, Cypress 
Semifinals
#3 Fort Bend Marshall 70 Bryan Rudder 45
#2 Killeen Ellison 50 #16 Port Arthur Memorial 34

Championship
#2 Killeen Ellison vs Fort Bend Marshall
Saturday 2:00 pm

4A Boys Region III Tournament
Bryan High School
Semifinals
#3 Silsbee 68 #5 Houston Furr 62
#4 Houston Washington 84 #18 Center 57

Championship
#3 Silsbee vs #4 Houston Washington
Saturday 1:00 pm

    

