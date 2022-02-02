High School Girls Basketball Bi-District Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — It is playoff time for our area high school girls basketball teams!
Last season Beaumont United and Hardin-Jefferson fought through tough competition to reach the UIL State Tournament. Who will be the last team standing this year?
Check back over the next few days for playoff information and scores.
6A BI-DISTRICT
West Brook vs Deer Park
Tuesday 6:30 pm, CE King High School
5A BI-DISTRICT
Beaumont United vs Friendswood
Monday 6:00 pm, Goose Creek Memorial High School
Port Arthur Memorial vs La Porte
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Baytown Sterling High School (Girls Gym)
4A BI-DISTRICT
Lumberton vs Huffman Hargrave
Monday 6:00 pm, East Chambers High School
(2) Hardin-Jefferson vs Orangefield
Monday 6:30 pm, Vidor High School
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs TBD
Monday 8:00 pm, East Chambers High School
Silsbee vs Livingston
3A BI-DISTRICT
Buna vs Pineywoods Community Academy
Monday 6:00 pm, Woodville High School
(9) Woodville vs Huntington
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Zavalla High School
Jasper vs Waco Connally
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Grapeland High School
Kountze vs Pollok Central
Tuesday 7:20 pm, Zavalla High School
Kirbyville vs (19) Central Heights
Tuesday 7:30 pm, Lufkin High School
2A BI-DISTRICT
Evadale vs Somerville
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Willis High School
Deweyville vs Normangee
Monday 7:00 pm, Cleveland High School
West Hardin vs Iola
Monday 8:00 pm, Willis High School