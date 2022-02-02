x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Basketball

High School Girls Basketball Bi-District Schedule

Playoff time has arrived for area girls basketball teams!

BEAUMONT, Texas — It is playoff time for our area high school girls basketball teams!

Last season Beaumont United and Hardin-Jefferson fought through tough competition to reach the UIL State Tournament. Who will be the last team standing this year?

Check back over the next few days for playoff information and scores. 

6A BI-DISTRICT
West Brook vs Deer Park
Tuesday 6:30 pm, CE King High School

5A BI-DISTRICT
Beaumont United vs Friendswood
Monday 6:00 pm, Goose Creek Memorial High School 

Port Arthur Memorial vs La Porte
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Baytown Sterling High School (Girls Gym)

4A BI-DISTRICT
Lumberton vs Huffman Hargrave
Monday 6:00 pm, East Chambers High School

(2) Hardin-Jefferson vs Orangefield
Monday 6:30 pm, Vidor High School

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs TBD
Monday 8:00 pm, East Chambers High School

Silsbee vs Livingston

3A BI-DISTRICT
Buna vs Pineywoods Community Academy
Monday 6:00 pm, Woodville High School

(9) Woodville vs Huntington
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Zavalla High School

Jasper vs Waco Connally
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Grapeland High School

Kountze vs Pollok Central
Tuesday 7:20 pm, Zavalla High School

Kirbyville vs (19) Central Heights
Tuesday 7:30 pm, Lufkin High School

2A BI-DISTRICT
Evadale vs Somerville
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Willis High School

Deweyville vs Normangee
Monday 7:00 pm, Cleveland High School

West Hardin vs Iola
Monday 8:00 pm, Willis High School

Related Articles

In Other News

Kaylei Armstrong earns 409Sports Athlete of the Week honor