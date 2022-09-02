Kaylei Armstrong earns 409Sports Athlete of the Week honor

Hull-Daisetta's Kaylei Armstrong is setting career highs and breaking school records as a sophomore.

DAISETTA, Texas — A sophomore from Hull-Daisetta High School is making her name is known outside her small town.

“Getting looks from this small town. Getting looked at feels really good,” said sophomore basketball player Kaylei Armstrong.

Kaylei Armstrong has been the Lady Cats power player all season. She is breaking school records and pushing her career-high to new heights, scoring 71 points against Sabine Pass.

“She’s just a gritty little kid," said girls basketball coach Anthony Decello. "They guard her all over the place. She hits threes. She penetrates. She throws up some wild and crazy shots that go in."

"The game that she scored 71 I don’t even think she knew how many points she had," said Decello. "She just kept playing and playing.”

Coach Anthony Decello has been training Armstrong since she was in the eighth grade and says he knew back then she had all-star potential.

“Knowing that she was going to be pretty successful, had her shooting a lot, especially three’s," said Decello. "Even in eighth grade, she struggled to even get it there how small she is but developed last year to be a pretty good scorer. She was MVP of our district.”

Armstrong says she holds herself to a high standard each season to clearly show the type of player she is.

“I’m an all-around player. Offense and defense, I’m always there," said Armstrong. "Next play mindset.”

Here is s reminder, she’s only a sophomore.

She says she will get better, so keep your ears peeled, you’ll hear her name again because you’ll hear her name again.