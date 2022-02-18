High School Boys Basketball Bi-District Schedule

Area UIL and TAPPS boys basketball teams are entering postseason play

BEAUMONT, Texas — Playoff time has arrived for are boys high school basketball teams.

This weekend the TAPPS playoffs will get underway with Legacy Christian traveling to Our Lady of The Hills in San Antonio.

Meanwhile the UIL Playoffs will get started on Monday. Check back over the weekend as playoff details become finalized.

6A BI-DISTRICT

West Brook vs Channelview

Tuesday 7:00 pm, Crosby High School

5A BI-DISTRICT

Nederland vs Manvel

Tuesday 7:00 pm, Dayton High School

Beaumont United vs TBD

4A BI-DISTRICT

Hardin-Jefferson vs West Orange-Stark

Monday 7:00 pm, West Brook High School



Silsbee vs Livingston

Monday 7:30 pm, East Chambers High School



Hamshire-Fannett vs Orangefield

Tuesday 7:00 pm, Nederland High School

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Huffman Hargrave

Tuesday 7:00 pm, East Chambers High School

3A BI-DISTRICT

Woodville vs Diboll

Tuesday 8:00 pm, Hudson High School

East Chambers vs TBD

Buna vs TBD

Kountze vs TBD

2A BI-DISTRICT

West Hardin vs TBD

Evadale vs TBD

Sabine Pass vs Snook

Monday 6:00 pm, Grand Oaks High School

Deweyville vs Mumford

Monday 6:00 pm, Willis High School

1A BI-DISTRICT

Burkeville vs Wells

Monday 6:00 pm, Huntington High School

TAPPS 3A BI-DISTRICT

Legacy Christian vs Our Lady of The Hills

Saturday 1:00 pm, Our Lady of The Hills School

Winner vs Bishop Reicher