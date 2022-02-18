x
HS Basketball

High School Boys Basketball Bi-District Schedule

Area UIL and TAPPS boys basketball teams are entering postseason play

BEAUMONT, Texas — Playoff time has arrived for are boys high school basketball teams. 

This weekend the TAPPS playoffs will get underway with Legacy Christian traveling to Our Lady of The Hills in San Antonio.

Meanwhile the UIL Playoffs will get started on Monday. Check back over the weekend as playoff details become finalized. 

6A BI-DISTRICT
West Brook vs Channelview
Tuesday 7:00 pm, Crosby High School

5A BI-DISTRICT
Nederland vs Manvel
Tuesday 7:00 pm, Dayton High School

Beaumont United vs TBD

4A BI-DISTRICT
Hardin-Jefferson vs West Orange-Stark
Monday 7:00 pm, West Brook High School

Silsbee vs Livingston
Monday 7:30 pm, East Chambers High School

Hamshire-Fannett vs Orangefield
Tuesday 7:00 pm, Nederland High School

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Huffman Hargrave
Tuesday 7:00 pm, East Chambers High School

3A BI-DISTRICT
Woodville vs Diboll
Tuesday 8:00 pm, Hudson High School

East Chambers vs TBD

Buna vs TBD

Kountze vs TBD

2A BI-DISTRICT
West Hardin vs TBD

Evadale vs TBD

Sabine Pass vs Snook
Monday 6:00 pm, Grand Oaks High School

Deweyville vs Mumford
Monday 6:00 pm, Willis High School

1A BI-DISTRICT
Burkeville vs Wells
Monday 6:00 pm, Huntington High School

TAPPS 3A BI-DISTRICT
Legacy Christian vs Our Lady of The Hills
Saturday 1:00 pm, Our Lady of The Hills School
Winner vs Bishop Reicher

