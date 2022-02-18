High School Boys Basketball Bi-District Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — Playoff time has arrived for are boys high school basketball teams.
This weekend the TAPPS playoffs will get underway with Legacy Christian traveling to Our Lady of The Hills in San Antonio.
Meanwhile the UIL Playoffs will get started on Monday. Check back over the weekend as playoff details become finalized.
6A BI-DISTRICT
West Brook vs Channelview
Tuesday 7:00 pm, Crosby High School
5A BI-DISTRICT
Nederland vs Manvel
Tuesday 7:00 pm, Dayton High School
Beaumont United vs TBD
4A BI-DISTRICT
Hardin-Jefferson vs West Orange-Stark
Monday 7:00 pm, West Brook High School
Silsbee vs Livingston
Monday 7:30 pm, East Chambers High School
Hamshire-Fannett vs Orangefield
Tuesday 7:00 pm, Nederland High School
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Huffman Hargrave
Tuesday 7:00 pm, East Chambers High School
3A BI-DISTRICT
Woodville vs Diboll
Tuesday 8:00 pm, Hudson High School
East Chambers vs TBD
Buna vs TBD
Kountze vs TBD
2A BI-DISTRICT
West Hardin vs TBD
Evadale vs TBD
Sabine Pass vs Snook
Monday 6:00 pm, Grand Oaks High School
Deweyville vs Mumford
Monday 6:00 pm, Willis High School
1A BI-DISTRICT
Burkeville vs Wells
Monday 6:00 pm, Huntington High School
TAPPS 3A BI-DISTRICT
Legacy Christian vs Our Lady of The Hills
Saturday 1:00 pm, Our Lady of The Hills School
Winner vs Bishop Reicher