Southeast Texas Kickoff Classic off to a great start

It's tournament time for area high school softball teams!

ORANGE, Texas — High school softball season is officially in full swing.

Following non-district action earlier in the week, area teams are busy building up experience in tournaments across the state.

One of the biggest events year in and year out in our area is the Southeast Texas Kickoff Classic.

Following weather delays this morning, a total of ten local teams got after it on the campuses of Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Orangefield.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

SOUTHEAST TEXAS KICKOFF CLASSIC

Kountze 5 Hardin-Jefferson 5

Bridge City 5 Jasper 0

Orangefield 17 Beaumont United 0

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7 Nederland 1

Kountze 12 West Orange-Stark 0

Hamshire-Fannett 11 Bridge City 1

Jasper 5 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 4

Hardin-Jefferson 11 Orangefield 9

Hamshire-Fannett 4 Nederland 0

CROSBY TOURNAMENT

West Brook 12 Channelview 3

Port Neches-Groves 6 Dayton 6

Lumberton 3 HCYA 2

GOOSE CREEK CISD TOURNAMENT

Livingston 9 Vidor 5

Vidor 15 Humble 0

HUDSON TOURNAMENT

Kirbyville 7 Alto 0

Coldspring-Oakhurst 5 Kirbyville 1

Bullard 9 Woodville 8

Lovelady 7 Woodville 0