HS Basketball

High School Girls Basketball Area Round Schedule

Nine area UIL girls basketball teams continue the long road to San Antonio
Credit: Ashly Elam

BEAUMONT, Texas — The journey to any UIL State event is a long one with many obstacles standing in the way of a dream season.

The 409 is off to a great start with nine local girls basketball teams advancing to the Area Round. 

Check back as more playoff information becomes available.

6A AREA ROUND
West Brook vs Pearland
Friday 6:30 pm, Channelview High School
Winner vs (14) Clear Brook or North Shore

5A AREA ROUND
Beaumont United vs Fort Bend Hightower
Thursday 6:00 pm, Barbers Hill High School
Winner vs Fulshear or La Porte

4A AREA ROUND
Silsbee vs Houston Worthing
Winner vs (2) Hardin-Jefferson or Navasota

(2) Hardin-Jefferson vs Navasota
Thursday 6:30 pm, Grand Oaks High School
Winner vs Silsbee or Houston Worthing

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Houston Washington
Friday 7:45 pm, Crosby High School
Winner vs Brookshire Royal or Huffman Hargrave

3A AREA ROUND
Buna vs New Waverly
Winner vs Kountze or Hitchcock

Kountze vs Hitchcock
Thursday 6:30 pm, Baytown Sterling High School
Winner vs Buna or New Waverly

2A AREA ROUND
(23) Evadale vs Shiner
Winner vs Normangee or Thorndale

