High School Girls Basketball Area Round Schedule

Nine area UIL girls basketball teams continue the long road to San Antonio

BEAUMONT, Texas — The journey to any UIL State event is a long one with many obstacles standing in the way of a dream season.

The 409 is off to a great start with nine local girls basketball teams advancing to the Area Round.

Check back as more playoff information becomes available.

6A AREA ROUND

West Brook vs Pearland

Friday 6:30 pm, Channelview High School

Winner vs (14) Clear Brook or North Shore

5A AREA ROUND

Beaumont United vs Fort Bend Hightower

Thursday 6:00 pm, Barbers Hill High School

Winner vs Fulshear or La Porte

4A AREA ROUND

Silsbee vs Houston Worthing

Winner vs (2) Hardin-Jefferson or Navasota

(2) Hardin-Jefferson vs Navasota

Thursday 6:30 pm, Grand Oaks High School

Winner vs Silsbee or Houston Worthing

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Houston Washington

Friday 7:45 pm, Crosby High School

Winner vs Brookshire Royal or Huffman Hargrave

3A AREA ROUND

Buna vs New Waverly

Winner vs Kountze or Hitchcock

Kountze vs Hitchcock

Thursday 6:30 pm, Baytown Sterling High School

Winner vs Buna or New Waverly

2A AREA ROUND

(23) Evadale vs Shiner

Winner vs Normangee or Thorndale