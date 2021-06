Beaumont United junior invited to display his skills for Team USA

BEAUMONT, Texas β€” Beaumont United's Wesley Yates, III will get to show off his skills for the stars and stripes.

The 6-4 junior shooting guard announcing on Twitter he has been invited to take part in the USA Basketball U16 minicamp.

After winning the 5A State Championship with the Timberwolves the offers are starting to roll in for Yates.

24/7 Sports lists Yates with ten offers that include Houston, Texas A&M, Illinois, Georgia tech and Oklahoma State.