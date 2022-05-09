UIL Baseball Area Round/Regional Quarterfinals Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL Baseball playoffs will continue this week for five of our local teams.
West Brook takes on Pearland in the Area Round at Barbers Hill High School. The Bruins and Oilers will play a best of three series.
In Class 4A a pair of area teams remain. Hardin-Jefferson will try to upset Bellville in a three game series at Grand Oaks High School, while Orangefield will travel to Humble High School for a best of three battle against Navasota.
There's also a pair of 3A teams representing the 409 in the Area Round, both playing a best of three series. Buna gets Anderson-Shiro, while Woodville faces Anderson-Shiro in a series that will start at Lufkin High School and end at Grand Oaks High School.
In 2A Evadale will meet Flatonia in the Area playoffs. The best of three showdown will be played at Magnolia West High School.
And last but certainly not least, Chester gets North Zulch in the 1A Regional Quarterfinals. That series will be played in Jasper and Mumford.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
6A AREA ROUND
West Brook vs (12) Pearland
Barbers Hill High School
G1: Thursday 7:00 pm
G2: Friday 7:00 pm
G3: Saturday 7:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs Clear Creek or North Shore
4A AREA ROUND
Hardin-Jefferson vs (9) Bellville
Grand Oaks High School
G1: Friday 7:00 pm
G2: Saturday 11:00 am
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs El Campo of Huffman Hargrave
4A AREA ROUND
(10) Orangefield vs Navasota
Humble High School
G1: Thursday 7:00 pm
G2: Friday 5:00 pm
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs (19) Livingston or Sealy
3A AREA ROUND
Buna vs Anderson-Shiro
Cleveland High School
G1: Thursday 7:00 pm
G2: Friday 7:00 pm
G3: Saturday 1:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs (19) Danbury or (15) Central Heights
3A AREA ROUND
(13) Woodville vs Tarkington
G1: Friday 7:00 pm, Lufkin High School
G2: Saturday 4:00 pm, Grand Oaks High School
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs (7) Diboll or Boling
2A AREA ROUND
(18) Evadale vs Flatonia
Magnolia West High School
G1: Friday 4:00 pm
G2: Following Game 1
G3: Saturday 1:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs Mumford or Holland
1A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Chester vs North Zulch
G1: Friday 6:00 pm, Jasper High School
G2: Saturday 10:00 am, Mumford High School
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)