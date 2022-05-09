UIL Baseball Area Round/Regional Quarterfinals Schedule

West Brook, Hardin-Jefferson, Orangefield, Buna, Woodville, Evadale and Chester will represent the 409 in the baseball Area Round Playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL Baseball playoffs will continue this week for five of our local teams.

West Brook takes on Pearland in the Area Round at Barbers Hill High School. The Bruins and Oilers will play a best of three series.

In Class 4A a pair of area teams remain. Hardin-Jefferson will try to upset Bellville in a three game series at Grand Oaks High School, while Orangefield will travel to Humble High School for a best of three battle against Navasota.

There's also a pair of 3A teams representing the 409 in the Area Round, both playing a best of three series. Buna gets Anderson-Shiro, while Woodville faces Anderson-Shiro in a series that will start at Lufkin High School and end at Grand Oaks High School.

In 2A Evadale will meet Flatonia in the Area playoffs. The best of three showdown will be played at Magnolia West High School.

And last but certainly not least, Chester gets North Zulch in the 1A Regional Quarterfinals. That series will be played in Jasper and Mumford.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

6A AREA ROUND

West Brook vs (12) Pearland

Barbers Hill High School

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm

G2: Friday 7:00 pm

G3: Saturday 7:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Clear Creek or North Shore

4A AREA ROUND

Hardin-Jefferson vs (9) Bellville

Grand Oaks High School

G1: Friday 7:00 pm

G2: Saturday 11:00 am

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs El Campo of Huffman Hargrave

4A AREA ROUND

(10) Orangefield vs Navasota

Humble High School

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm

G2: Friday 5:00 pm

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs (19) Livingston or Sealy

3A AREA ROUND

Buna vs Anderson-Shiro

Cleveland High School

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm

G2: Friday 7:00 pm

G3: Saturday 1:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs (19) Danbury or (15) Central Heights

3A AREA ROUND

(13) Woodville vs Tarkington

G1: Friday 7:00 pm, Lufkin High School

G2: Saturday 4:00 pm, Grand Oaks High School

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs (7) Diboll or Boling

2A AREA ROUND

(18) Evadale vs Flatonia

Magnolia West High School

G1: Friday 4:00 pm

G2: Following Game 1

G3: Saturday 1:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Mumford or Holland