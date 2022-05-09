UIL Softball Regional Quarterfinal/Regional Semifinal Schedule

Bridge City, Jasper and Chester are the last softball teams standing from Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL Softball Playoffs will continue this week with Bridge City, Jasper and Chester as the only remaining local teams playing.

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals and Jasper Lady Bulldogs are gearing up for the 4A Regional Quarterfinals, while it's the 1A Regional Semifinals for the Chester Lady Jackets.

Bridge City will play a three game series against defending State Champion Liberty at Goose Creek Memorial. Things getting started on Thursday at 6:00 pm.

Meanwhile Jasper will play a winner-take-all game against the Taylor Lady Ducks at Navasota High School Friday. If Jasper and Bridge City both advance, they'll face each other next week in the Regional Semifinals.

In Class 1A it's already time for the Regional Semifinals. After receiving a bye, Chester smashed Kennard in the Regional Quarterfinals, 18-2. The Lady Jackets will play a three game series at Pollok Central High School against third-ranked Chireno. If Chester moves on, they'll battle the winner of Fruitvale and Bloomburg in the Region III Champison, with a spot in the Stat Tournament on the line.

Check back throughout the week for the latest scores.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

(10) Bridge City vs (7) Liberty

Goose Creek Memorial High School

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 6:00 pm

G3: Saturday 12:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Jasper or Taylor

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Jasper vs Taylor

Friday 7:30 pm, Navasota High School

Winner vs (10) Bridge City or (7) Liberty