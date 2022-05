Lamar softball ended the regular season with a 11-37 overall record and 5-9 in the WAC after Sam Houston swept the Cardinals in the series finale.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The bracket for the 2022 WAC Softball Tournament has been made official.

The Cardinals will open up the tournament as the eighth seed against fifth seed Utah Valley on Wednesday in Huntsville.

The pair will play in a single elimination game. After this round, the rest of the tournament will be double elimination.

Utah Valley finished the regular season with a 22-25 overall record and 12-12 in conference play.