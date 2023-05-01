High School Baseball Bi-District/Area Round Schedule

Baseball playoffs are underway across the Lone Star State

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's time for our local baseball teams to hit the diamond for the playoffs. Kelly got things started Monday afternoon with an Area Round win the TAPPS Division II bracket.

Meanwhile our UIL teams will hit the field later this week for Bi-District action.

6A Bi-District Baseball

West Brook vs Pasadena Dobie

Winner vs Alvin or Clear Springs

5A Bi-District Baseball

Port Neches-Groves vs #1 Friendswood

All games at Baytown Sterling

G1: Friday 7:00 pm

G2: Saturday 1:00 pm

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Houston Milby or Lamar Consolidated

4A Bi-District Baseball

Lumberton vs Huffman Hargrave

All games at Lamar University

G1: Thursday 7:30 pm

G2: Friday 5:00 pm

G3: Saturday 12:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs #8 Carthage or Rusk

4A Bi-District Baseball

#24 Vidor vs Hardin-Jefferson

All games at Anahuac

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm

G2: Friday 7:00 pm

G3: Saturday 12:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs #15 Bullard or Kilgore

4A Bi-District Baseball

Bridge City vs Splendora

All games at Anahuac

G1: Friday 5:00 pm

G2: Saturday 3:00 pm

G3: Following Game (if necessary)

Winner vs #10 Lufkin Hudson or Henderson

4A Bi-District Baseball

Silsbee vs Hamshire-Fannett

All games at Lamar University

G1: Friday 7:30 pm

G2: Saturday 3:00 pm

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs #7 Spring Hill or Madisonville

3A Bi-District Baseball

Anahuac vs #23 Woodville

Winner vs Boling or TBD

3A Bi-District Baseball

#25 Buna vs Diboll

All games at Jasper

G1: Friday 4:00 pm

G2: Saturday 10:00 am

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs New Waverly or East Bernard

3A Bi-District Baseball

#3 Orangefield vs TBD

Winner vs TBD or Brazos

3A Bi-District Baseball

Kountze vs #6 Central Heights

All games at Jasper

G1: Friday 7:00 pm

G2: Saturday 4:00 pm

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Danbury or TBD

2A Bi-District Baseball

Colmesneil vs Shelbyville

G1: Thursday 5:00 pm, Jasper

G2: Following Game 1

G3: Friday, TBD (if necessary)

Winner vs Douglass or Normangee/Grapeland

2A Bi-District Baseball

Sabine Pass vs #10 Mumford

All games at CE King

G1: Thursday 3:30 pm

G2: Following Game 1

G3: Monday 6:00 pm (if necessary)

1A Bi-District Baseball

Brookeland vs Martinsville

Winner vs Slocum or TBD

1A Bi-District Baseball

Chester, Bye

Regional Quarterfinals

Chester vs Kennard