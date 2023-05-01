High School Baseball Bi-District/Area Round Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's time for our local baseball teams to hit the diamond for the playoffs. Kelly got things started Monday afternoon with an Area Round win the TAPPS Division II bracket.
Meanwhile our UIL teams will hit the field later this week for Bi-District action.
Be sure to check back as more information becomes available.
6A Bi-District Baseball
West Brook vs Pasadena Dobie
Winner vs Alvin or Clear Springs
5A Bi-District Baseball
Port Neches-Groves vs #1 Friendswood
All games at Baytown Sterling
G1: Friday 7:00 pm
G2: Saturday 1:00 pm
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs Houston Milby or Lamar Consolidated
4A Bi-District Baseball
Lumberton vs Huffman Hargrave
All games at Lamar University
G1: Thursday 7:30 pm
G2: Friday 5:00 pm
G3: Saturday 12:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs #8 Carthage or Rusk
4A Bi-District Baseball
#24 Vidor vs Hardin-Jefferson
All games at Anahuac
G1: Thursday 7:00 pm
G2: Friday 7:00 pm
G3: Saturday 12:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs #15 Bullard or Kilgore
4A Bi-District Baseball
Bridge City vs Splendora
All games at Anahuac
G1: Friday 5:00 pm
G2: Saturday 3:00 pm
G3: Following Game (if necessary)
Winner vs #10 Lufkin Hudson or Henderson
4A Bi-District Baseball
Silsbee vs Hamshire-Fannett
All games at Lamar University
G1: Friday 7:30 pm
G2: Saturday 3:00 pm
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs #7 Spring Hill or Madisonville
3A Bi-District Baseball
Anahuac vs #23 Woodville
Winner vs Boling or TBD
3A Bi-District Baseball
#25 Buna vs Diboll
All games at Jasper
G1: Friday 4:00 pm
G2: Saturday 10:00 am
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs New Waverly or East Bernard
3A Bi-District Baseball
#3 Orangefield vs TBD
Winner vs TBD or Brazos
3A Bi-District Baseball
Kountze vs #6 Central Heights
All games at Jasper
G1: Friday 7:00 pm
G2: Saturday 4:00 pm
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs Danbury or TBD
2A Bi-District Baseball
Colmesneil vs Shelbyville
G1: Thursday 5:00 pm, Jasper
G2: Following Game 1
G3: Friday, TBD (if necessary)
Winner vs Douglass or Normangee/Grapeland
2A Bi-District Baseball
Sabine Pass vs #10 Mumford
All games at CE King
G1: Thursday 3:30 pm
G2: Following Game 1
G3: Monday 6:00 pm (if necessary)
1A Bi-District Baseball
Brookeland vs Martinsville
Winner vs Slocum or TBD
1A Bi-District Baseball
Chester, Bye
Regional Quarterfinals
Chester vs Kennard
TAPPS Division II Area
#10 Kelly 9 Victoria St. Joseph 3
(Kelly advances)
Regional
#10 Kelly vs #19 San Antonio TMI Episcopal or #18 The Woodlands Christian