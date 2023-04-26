High School Softball Bi-District Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL softball playoffs get underway this week with the Bi-District round. In Class 1A Brookeland and Chester have already advanced due to byes in the bracket.
Good luck to all of our teams!
5A Bi-District Softball
Port Neches-Groves vs Santa Fe
G1: Thursday 6:30 pm, Santa Fe
G2: Friday 6:30 pm, Port Neches-Groves
G3: Saturday 1:00 pm, Goose Creek Memorial
Winner vs Galena Park or Terry
4A Bi-District Softball
Lumberton vs Liberty
All games at Anahauc
G1: Wednesday 6:00 pm
G2: Thursday 6:00 pm
G3: Thursday 8:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs Gilmer or Lufkin Hudson
4A Bi-District Softball
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Hardin-Jefferson
G1: Friday 7:30 pm, Woodville
G2: Saturday 7:30 pm, Buna
G3: Monday 6:00 pm, Lamar University (if necessary)
Winner vs Rusk or Carthage
4A Bi-District Softball
Bridge City vs Huffman Hargrave
All games at Anahuac
G1: Friday 5:00 pm
G2: Friday 7:00 pm
G3: Saturday 11:00 am (if necessary)
Winner vs #1 Bullard or Henderson
4A Bi-District Softball
Hamshire-Fannett vs Vidor
All games at Lamar University
G1: Thursday 6:00 pm
G2: Friday 5:30 pm
G3: Saturday 2:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs Spring Hill or Jacksonville
3A Bi-District Softball
Kountze vs Huntington
G1: Friday 6:30 pm, Huntington
G2: Saturday 2:00 pm, Kountze
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs East Bernard or Anderson-Shiro
3A Bi-District Softball
Kirbyville vs Diboll
All games at Jasper
G1: Thursday 6:00 pm
G2: Friday 6:00 pm
G3: Friday 8:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs Shepherd or Boling
3A Bi-District Softball
Orangefield vs Central Heights
Saturday 7:00 pm, Jasper
Winner vs Coldspring-Oakhurst or Van Vleck
3A Bi-District Softball
Anahuac vs #10 Pollok Central
All games at Cleveland
G1: Thursday 6:00 pm
G2: Monday 6:00 pm
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs Danbury or New Waverly
2A Bi-District Softball
Evadale vs Chireno
All games at Jasper
G1: Friday 4:00 pm
G2: Saturday 11:00 am
G3: Saturday 1:00 pm
Winner vs Lovelady or Shelbyville
2A Bi-District Softball
Colmesneil vs West Hardin
Thursday 6:00 pm, Warren
Winner vs Joaquin or Douglass
2A Bi-District Softball
Deweyville vs West Sabine
All games at Jasper
G1: Saturday 3:00 pm
G2: Saturday 6:00 pm
G3: Monday 6:00 pm
Winner vs Groveton or Timpson
1A Bi-District Softball
Brookeland, Bye
Regional Quarterfinals
Brookeland vs Wells
1A Bi-District Softball
Chester, Bye
Regional Quarterfinals
Chester vs Martinsville