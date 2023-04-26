High School Softball Bi-District Schedule

UIL softball teams open playoffs this week

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL softball playoffs get underway this week with the Bi-District round. In Class 1A Brookeland and Chester have already advanced due to byes in the bracket.

Good luck to all of our teams!

5A Bi-District Softball

Port Neches-Groves vs Santa Fe

G1: Thursday 6:30 pm, Santa Fe

G2: Friday 6:30 pm, Port Neches-Groves

G3: Saturday 1:00 pm, Goose Creek Memorial

Winner vs Galena Park or Terry

4A Bi-District Softball

Lumberton vs Liberty

All games at Anahauc

G1: Wednesday 6:00 pm

G2: Thursday 6:00 pm

G3: Thursday 8:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Gilmer or Lufkin Hudson

4A Bi-District Softball

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Hardin-Jefferson

G1: Friday 7:30 pm, Woodville

G2: Saturday 7:30 pm, Buna

G3: Monday 6:00 pm, Lamar University (if necessary)

Winner vs Rusk or Carthage

4A Bi-District Softball

Bridge City vs Huffman Hargrave

All games at Anahuac

G1: Friday 5:00 pm

G2: Friday 7:00 pm

G3: Saturday 11:00 am (if necessary)

Winner vs #1 Bullard or Henderson

4A Bi-District Softball

Hamshire-Fannett vs Vidor

All games at Lamar University

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 5:30 pm

G3: Saturday 2:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Spring Hill or Jacksonville

3A Bi-District Softball

Kountze vs Huntington

G1: Friday 6:30 pm, Huntington

G2: Saturday 2:00 pm, Kountze

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs East Bernard or Anderson-Shiro

3A Bi-District Softball

Kirbyville vs Diboll

All games at Jasper

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 6:00 pm

G3: Friday 8:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Shepherd or Boling

3A Bi-District Softball

Orangefield vs Central Heights

Saturday 7:00 pm, Jasper

Winner vs Coldspring-Oakhurst or Van Vleck

3A Bi-District Softball

Anahuac vs #10 Pollok Central

All games at Cleveland

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Monday 6:00 pm

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Danbury or New Waverly

2A Bi-District Softball

Evadale vs Chireno

All games at Jasper

G1: Friday 4:00 pm

G2: Saturday 11:00 am

G3: Saturday 1:00 pm

Winner vs Lovelady or Shelbyville

2A Bi-District Softball

Colmesneil vs West Hardin

Thursday 6:00 pm, Warren

Winner vs Joaquin or Douglass

2A Bi-District Softball

Deweyville vs West Sabine

All games at Jasper

G1: Saturday 3:00 pm

G2: Saturday 6:00 pm

G3: Monday 6:00 pm

Winner vs Groveton or Timpson

1A Bi-District Softball

Brookeland, Bye

Regional Quarterfinals

Brookeland vs Wells