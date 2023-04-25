West Brook rallies for crucial district win over CE King

Bruins stay in playoff hunt with win over Panthers

BEAUMONT, Texas — The West Brook baseball team entered to the week needing a sweep of CE King to keep their playoff hopes alive. Following a come from behind win over the Panthers Tuesday night, the Bruins are one step closer.

West Brook erased an early 3-1 deficit to beat CE King 4-3 in 21-6A action, with Tate Savage going the distance for the win. Savage, who did not allow an earned run, struck out eleven Panthers in on the way to the victory.

The Bruins win, coupled with North Shore's loss to Kingwood, creates a two-way tie for the fourth and final playoff spot between West Brook and North Shore.

West Brook will travel to Sheldon Friday facing a must-win situation against CE King once again.