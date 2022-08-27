East Chambers High School DB Darius Green makes Hit of the Week for week 1

Check out this week's hit of the week!!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week one "Hit of the Week" goes to East Chambers High School's Darius Green.

The week five game of the week featured Port Arthur Memorial High School at Port Neches-Groves High School.

Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.

Follow @409Sports or @12NewsNow on Twitter for half-time and final scores on Friday nights as we receive them.

MORE | Southeast Texas Scoreboard

Don't miss 409Sports Blitz broadcasting LIVE via YouTube and on 12News Friday nights at 10:20 p.m.

Port Arthur Memorial's talented roster will travel less than five miles to meet a Port Neches-Groves team that is coming off a Regional appearance in the 2021 5A-Division II playoffs.

While this is only the fourth meeting between the Titans and Indians, PNG had plenty of history with long standing series against Thomas Jefferson and Lincoln.

Those old rivalries have led to big crowns when Port Arthur Memorial and Port Neches-Groves have a rare meeting.

The Titans won an overtime thriller in their last visit to Indian Stadium back in 2020, with all three previous meetings being decided by eight points or less.

409SPORTS BLITZ GAME OF THE WEEK

Port Arthur Memorial Titans (0-0) at Port Neches-Groves Indians (0-0)

Indian Stadium, Friday 7:00 pm

Series: Memorial leads 2-1

Last Meeting: 2020, Memorial 38-32 (OT)

Last PNG win: 2017 (44-36)

SERIES

2016: Memorial, 33-28

2017: PNG, 44-36

2020: Memorial, 38-32

Average Score

Memorial 35.7

PNG 34.7