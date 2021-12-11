Little Cypress-Mauriceville's KK Morris makes the week 12 Hit of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week 12 "Hit of the Week" goes to Little Cypress-Mauriceville's KK Morris.
It's playoff time in Southeast Texas! Week 12 is the first week of the playoffs.
Next week a stable of local teams will open the UIL Playoffs with dreams of playing in AT&T Stadium for the State Championship.
Check back throughout the weekend for Bi-District schedule updates.
5A-DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT
Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (8-2) at
Port Arthur Memorial Titans (8-2)
Friday 7:00 pm, Memorial Stadium - Port Arthur
Winner vs (6) Dripping Springs (10-0) or Georgetown (5-5)
Beaumont United Timberwolves (4-6) at
(7) Manvel Mavericks (8-2)
Friday 7:00 pm, Memorial Stadium - Alvin
Winner vs (9) Pflugerville Weiss (10-1)
5A-DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves Indians (6-4) at
Galena Park Yellowjackets (8-2)
Friday 7:30 pm, Galena Park ISD Stadium - Houston
Winner vs (7) Montgomery (10-0) or Nacogdoches (3-7)
4A-DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT
(10) Vidor Pirates (8-1) vs
Chapel Hill Bulldogs (7-3)
Friday 7:00 pm, Turner Stadium - Humble
Winner vs Wheatley (7-3) or Brazosport (4-5)
Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (8-2) vs
Palestine Wildcats (5-5)
Friday 7:30 pm, Berton Yates Stadium - Willis
Winner vs North Forest (7-3) or Columbia (5-4)
Lumberton Raiders (6-4) vs
Lindale Eagles (6-4)
Friday 7:30 pm, Homer Bryce Stadium - Nacogdoches
Winner vs (3) El Campo (10-1)
4A-DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT
(4) West Orange-Stark 49 La Marque 0
AREA: (4) West Orange-Stark (9-1) vs Jasper (6-4)
Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (7-3) vs
Sweeny Bulldogs (4-5)
Friday 7:30 pm, Crump Stadium - Houston
Winner vs (1) Carthage (9-0) or Gatesville (4-6)
Silsbee Tigers (5-4) vs
Sealy Tigers (7-3)
Friday 7:00 pm, Thorne Stadium - Houston
Winner vs (5) China Spring (10-0) or Madisonville (4-6)
Orangefield Bobcats (7-3) vs
(6) Bellville Brahmas (10-0)
Friday 7:30 pm, Wildcat Stadium - Splendora
Winner vs Salado (7-3) or Rusk (8-2)
Jasper 23 Waco Connally 20
AREA: Jasper (5-4) vs (4) West Orange-Stark (9-1)
3A-DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT
East Chambers 59 Huntington 14
AREA: East Chambers (8-3) vs Academy (9-1) or Yoakum (7-3)
Woodville 41 Crockett 6
AREA: Woodville (7-3) vs (5) Lorena (9-2)
Anahuac Panthers (8-2) vs
Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans (7-2)
Friday 7:30 pm, Randall Reed Stadium - New Caney
Winner vs (6) Columbus (8-2) or Rockdale (5-5)
Diboll 56 Buna 0
3A-DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT
(7) Newton 55 Harleton 14
AREA: (7) Newton (9-1) vs Arp (7-3) or DeKalb (7-3)
Kountze Lions (7-3) vs
Elysian Fields Yellowjackets (8-2)
Friday 7:00 pm, Dragon Stadium - Nacogdoches
Winner vs Daingerfield (9-2)
2A-DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT
Evadale Rebels (6-2) vs
Cushing Bearkats (5-3)
Friday 7:00 pm, Red Devil Field - Huntington
Winner vs Bremond (5-6)
Deweyville Pirates (5-4) vs
West Sabine Tigers (3-6)
Friday 7:00 pm, Bulldog Field - Jasper
Winner vs Maud (8-2) or Wortham (5-5)
Hull-Daisetta Bobcats (5-4) vs
Lovelady Lions (8-2)
Friday 7:00 pm, Eagle Stadium - Woodville
Winner vs (1) Mart (10-0) or Clarksville (4-6)
(7) Tenaha 62 Burkeville 14
TAPPS 6-MAN DIVISION I AREA
Legacy Christian (5-3) at
San Marcos Academy (7-3)
Friday 7:00 pm, Ingram/A+ FCU Stadium - San Marcos
Winner vs Midland Trinity School (6-3)