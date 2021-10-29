New Waverly High School's Jacarius Smithers makes the week 10 Hit of the Week

Check out this week's Hit of the Week!!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week 10 "Hit of the Week" goes to New Waverly High School's Jacarius Smithers.

The week 10 game of the week featured Woodville High School at East Chambers High School.

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, the District 10-3A-DI Championship could be on the line as Woodville (5-2, 4-0) travels to East Chambers (6-2, 4-0).

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

10-3A-DI

Woodville (5-2, 4-0) at

East Chambers (6-2, 4-0)

Series: East Chambers leads 10-3

First Meeting: 1968, East Chambers 8-7

Last Meeting: 2020, East Chambers 49-20

Last Woodville Win: 2018, 42-31

SEASON RESULTS

Woodville Eagles (5-2, 4-0)

at Newton, L 46-26

vs Orangefield, L 21-7

at Corrigan-Camden, W 19-13

*at Buna, W 44-12

*vs Kirbyville, W 7-0

*at Tarkington, W 46-14

*vs Hardin, W 49-0