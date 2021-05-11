Evadale High School's Gary Farr makes the week 11 Hit of the Week

Evadale's Gary Farr crushed Burkeville running back Latavion Mays.

The week 11 game of the week featured Lumberton High School at VIdor High School.

A share of the District 10-4A-Division I championship will be on the line Friday night when the Lumberton Raiders travel to face Vidor in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week.

Lumberton and Vidor are currently tied atop of the standings with Little Cypress-Mauriceville. The Battlin' Bears can earn a share of the district championship with a win at Splendora.

409Sports Game of The Week

Lumberton (6-3, 3-1) at

Vidor (7-1, 3-1)

Series: Vidor leads 16-7

First Meeting: 1996, Vidor 17-10

Last Meeting: 2020: Vidor 42-14

Last Lumberton Win: 2015, 28-13

Season Results

Lumberton Raiders (6-3, 3-1)

at Columbus, W 31-19

vs Buna, W 42-6

vs Baytown Lee, L 28-27

at East Chambers, L 23-21

vs Brazosport, W 24-21

*vs Livingston, W 46-14

*at Huffman Hargrave, W 24-16

*vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville, L 33-31

*vs Splendora, W 35-7