High School Softball Bi-District Schedule

Area softball teams open State Playoffs this week!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL Softball Playoffs gets underway this week with plenty of local teams set to battle it out.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

5A BI-DISTRICT

Port Neches-Groves vs (16) Friendswood

Goose Creek Memorial High School

G1: Wednesday 6:30 pm

G2: Thursday 6:30 pm

G3: Friday 6:30 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Northside or Lamar Consolidated

5A BI-DISTRICT

Nederland vs (6) Santa Fe

Baytown Sterling High School

G1: Wednesday 6:30 pm

G2: Thursday 6:30 pm

G3: Friday 6:30 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Waltrip or Fulshear

4A BI-DISTRICT

Jasper vs Madisonville

G1: Wednesday 5:00 pm, Jasper High School

G2: Friday 5:00 pm, Madisonville High School

G3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs (11) Smithville or Salado

4A BI-DISTRICT

(17) Bridge City vs Hardin-Jefferson

Anahuac High School

G1: Thursday 3:30 pm

G2: 30 minutes following Game 1

G3: TBD

Winner vs North Forest or Wharton

4A BI-DISTRICT

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Huffman Hargrave

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm, Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School

G2: Friday 5:00 pm, Huffman Hargrave High School

G3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Furr or Sealy

4A BI-DISTRICT

Lumberton vs (12) Hamshire-Fannett

Lamar University Softball Complex

G1: Thursday 5:00 pm

G2: Friday 5:00 pm

G3: Saturday TBD (if necessary)

Winner vs El Campo or Wheatley

4A BI-DISTRICT

Vidor vs (10) Liberty

Winner vs Navasota or Washington

3A BI-DISTIRCT

Woodville vs Hemphill

Lufkin Hudson High School

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Thursday 8:00 pm

G3: Monday 6:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs TBD or Boling

3A BI-DISTRICT

(19) Kountze vs Pollok Central

Thursday 6:00 pm, Woodville Hennigan Park

Winner vs Brazos or (25) New Waverly

3A BI-DISTRICT

Kirbyville vs Huntington

Winner vs (8) East Bernard or Onalaska

3A BI-DISTRICT

Warren vs (2) Diboll

G1: Wednesday 6:00 pm, Jasper High School

G2: Thursday 6:00 pm, Jasper High School

G3: Friday 6:00 pm, Jasper High School (if necessary)

Winner vs Danbury or TBD

2A BI-DISTRICT

(11) Deweyville vs Brookeland

G1: Thursday 5:00 pm, Buna High School

G2: 30 minutes after Game 1

G3: Saturday 6:00 pm, Buna High School

Winner vs Groveton or Joaquin

2A BI-DISTRICT

Evadale vs Colmesneil

Thursday 8:00 pm, Jasper High School

Winner vs (5) Lovelady or Shelbyville

2A BI-DISTRICT

Sabine Pass vs (16) West Sabine

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm, Buna High School

G2: Friday 6:00 pm, Silsbee High School

G3: Saturday 6:00 pm, Buna High School (if necessary)

Winner vs Timpson or Alto