Defending State Champion Barbers Hill shuts out Nederland

Bulldogs fall to (6-5) in 21-5A with loss to The Hill

NEDERLAND, Texas — District 21-5A is still a mess with just one game left on the schedule, but the playoff picture is clearing up following Barbers Hill's 11-0 win at Nederland Tuesday night.

The Eagles win clinched a playoff spot, with Crosby and Galena Park also heading to the postseason.

Nederland's loss combined with Port Neches-Groves' defeat at Galena Park leaves the Mid-County rivals tied for the final playoff spot out of 21-5A with identical (6-5) records.

The Bulldogs will travel to Barbers Hill Friday, while the Indians will welcome Galena Park to Indian Field.

If both teams are still tied, a tiebreaker will be needed to decide the final playoff spot. That means one of the traditional Mid-County powers will be sitting home.

Nederland hasn't missed the playoffs since 2016, while you have to look all the way back to 1996 to find the last time PNG missed out.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

21-6A

West Brook 5 Atascocita 3

21-5A

(21) Barbers Hill 11 Nederland 0

Galena Park 11 Port Neches-Groves 1

17-5A

Rusk 3 Jasper 0

21-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 3 Shepherd 0

22-4A

Bridge City 16 West Orange-Stark 1

Vidor 3 (10) Orangefield 1

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 4 (22) Silsbee 2

22-3A

Anahuac 4 Newton 1

(15) Woodville 12 Kirbyville 0

Buna 11 East Chambers 2

25-2A

Sabine Pass 10 Hull-Daisetta 0

Sabine Pass 16 Hull-Daisetta 11

(18) Evadale 10 Deweyville 0

Big Sandy 7 West Hardin 3

TAPPS 4-DI

(17) St. Pius X 7 Kelly 5

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

21-4A 1ST PLACE TIEBREAKER

(10) Liberty 4 (12) Hamshire-Fannett 1

21-4A 2ND PLACE TIEBREAKER

(12) Hamshire-Fannett 11 Huffman Hargrave 4