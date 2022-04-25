PNG tops Nederland in 21-5A 3rd place tiebreaker

PNG enters playoffs as 21-5A's 3rd seed after downing Big Ned

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves will enter the UIL 5A postseason as a the 3rd playoff seed out of District 21-5A after downing arch-rival Nederland 9-4 Monday night.

PNG was the visiting team on their home turf after the game was moved due to soggy conditions in Nederland. The Lady Indians were originally scheduled to be the home team at Lady Bulldog Field.

It wouldn't take long for Port Neches-Groves to grab the momentum. Following a Vivian Thames double, Kilee Moody traded places with her thanks to a double off the left field wall.

PNG would add to their lead in the second. Allie Wright slipped a ball up the middle to put runners at first and second. Moments later Thames drove a changeup back up the middle to score Jakeyla McDaniel and Wright.

The Lady Indians would never look back, building a 9-2 lead in the sixth.

Thames led the Tribe offensively, going 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs batted in. Emily Vines went the distance in the circle, striking out nine.

The Lady Indians and Lady Bulldogs split their two district meetings and ended the season in a 3rd place tie behind Barbers Hill and Crosby.

Nederland won their first meeting on their home turf, 2-1. PNG got their revenge just under a month later with a 10-0 victory at The Reservation.

The Lady Indians will open the playoffs against 16th-ranked Friendswood, while Nederland get number six Santa Fe.