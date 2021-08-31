Jasper takes on Silsbee High School in the week 2 Band of the Week contest

Each week you can make your voice heard by casting your vote for the best band in our head-to-head poll!

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week for week two of high school football in Southeast Texas matches the Jasper High School band against the Silsbee High School band.

Make your voice heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday.

Watch #409Sports Friday evening at 6 p.m. on 12News for the formal announcement of the winner.

The Band of the Week winner will win bragging rights for being the most popular band this week in Southeast Texas so be sure to share it out on social media and ask all your friends, classmates and family to vote.

Vote for the 409Sports Blitz Band of The Week! The poll will close Friday. @JHSBulldogsFB @JasperISD @SHS_TigerNation @SilsbeeISD — Ashly Elam (@AshlyElamSports) August 31, 2021

Here's some of our previous bands of the week from this year and past seasons...

The 409Sports Blitz is heading to Silsbee's Tiger Stadium for the Game of The Week!

Silsbee is looking to bounce back from a season opening loss against a very familiar foe, Jasper.

The Tigers were defeated by Vidor 51-48, while the Bulldogs fell at Port Neches-Groves 14-7 in a game that was called in the 3rd quarter due to lightning.

This officially marks the 79th meeting between the two in a series that dates back to 1922 with Jasper leading things (43-33-2).

Silsbee traveled to Jasper last season but since the game was called due to weather before reaching halftime the meeting is wiped off the books.

JASPER BULLDOGS (0-1) at SILSBEE TIGERS (0-1)

Friday 7:30 pm, Tiger Stadium - Silsbee

2021 Results

Jasper

Port Neches-Groves, L 14-7

Silsbee

Vidor, L 51-48

Series: Jasper leads (43-33-2)

Last Meeting: 2017, Silsbee 30-23

Last Jasper Win: 2014, 48-7

Streak: Silsbee 3-straight wins

1922: Silsbee, 24-6

1923: Jasper, 13-0

1932: Jasper, 7-0

1933: Jasper, 18-12

1933: Tie, 0-0

1934: Silsbee, 6-0

1935: Jasper, 18-0

1936: Jasper, 6-0

1937: Silsbee, 14-0

1938: Silsbee, 7-6

1948: Silsbee, 12-7

1949: Jasper, 39-0

1950: Silsbee, 26-6

1951: Jasper, 20-6

1952: Silsbee, 7-0

1953: Jasper, 28-13

1954: Jasper, 34-0

1955: Jasper, 32-6

1956: Jasper, 26-7

1957: Jasper, 20-13

1958: Silsbee, 41-0

1959: Jasper, 14-6

1960: Silsbee, 21-0

1961: Silsbee, 22-18

1962: Silsbee, 35-7

1963: Silsbee, 43-0

1964: Silsbee, 29-0

1965: Silsbee, 36-8

1966: Silsbee, 56-13

1967: Silsbee, 59-0

1968: Silsbee, 36-13

1969: Jasper, 44-7

1970: Jasper, 21-14

1971: Silsbee, 35-8

1972: Jasper, 26-7

1973: Silsbee, 34-14

1974: Silsbee, 19-6

1975: Jasper, 21-14

1976: Silsbee, 29-13

1977: Silsbee, 34-14

1978: Jasper, 32-7

1979: Jasper, 23-0

1980: Jasper, 28-7

1981: Jasper, 16-6

1982: Jasper, 42-6

1983: Jasper, 24-0

1984: Jasper, 33-17

1985: Silsbee, 14-10

1986: Jasper, 22-0

1987: Jasper, 39-6

1988: Tie, 10-10

1989: Silsbee, 13-7

1990: Jasper, 24-6

1991: Jasper, 15-14

1992: Jasper, 56-13

1993: Jasper, 17-7

1994: Jasper, 47-6

1995: Jasper, 17-14

1996: Jasper, 33-14

1997: Jasper, 10-7

1998: Silsbee, 20-6

1999: Silsbee, 17-0

2000: Jasper, 30-7

2001: Jasper, 37-0

2002: Jasper, 42-12

2003: Jasper, 27-14

2004: Silsbee, 29-28

2005: Jasper, 35-21

2006: Silsbee, 35-0

2007: Jasper, 40-34

2008: Jasper, 14-0

2009: Jasper, 24-20

2010: Silsbee, 46-20

2011: Silsbee, 24-17

2014: Jasper, 48-7

2015: Silsbee, 59-48

2016: Silsbee, 20-19

2017: Silsbee, 30-23